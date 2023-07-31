Chainsaw Man creator hints at his early retirement as a manga artist

During a recent interview with Shueisha about the appeal of Studio Ghibli movies, Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto hinted at how he would not mind retiring as a manga artist. Instead, he wanted to focus solely on becoming a manga author similar to Kaguya-sama: Love is War mangaka Aka Akasaka.

Tatsuki Fujimoto is a Japanese mangaka known for creating the two popular serialized manga Chainsaw Man and Fire Punch. Additionally, the mangaka has also created several one-shot manga, including Look Back, Goodbye, Eri, and Woke-Up-as-a-Girl Syndrome.

Chainsaw Man mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto hints at early retirement

(Fujimoto seemingly considered having someone else draw his ultra-popular manga)



During a recent interview with Shueisha, Chainsaw Man mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto shared the struggles he has to face as a Mangaka for a serialized series. With the weekly schedule and having to draw 20 pages every week, Fujimoto was considering retiring as a manga artist.

Some time ago, Kaguya-sama: Love is War mangaka Aka Akasaka decided to retire as a manga artist and solely focus on penning the story as a manga author. Thus, Tatsuki Fujimoto also revealed his desire to follow in Akasaka's footsteps and become a manga author.

While Fujimoto loved drawing and wanted to improve it, his weekly quota and schedule did not help him balance both writing and drawing. Additionally, it has been quite some time since the mangaka hired assistants. His former assistants - Yukinobu Tatsu, Yuji Kaku, and Tatsuya Endo - had already left to create their own manga - Dandadan, Hell's Paradise, and Spy x Family, respectively.

The last time Fujimoto hired new assistants was when he created the one-shot manga Look Back. However, he was only able to do so due to the money he generated from Chainsaw Man. Continuing the same all while primarily drawing himself seemed financially impossible for the mangaka.

Tatsuki Fujimoto shares his love for Ghibli movies

Tatsuki Fujimoto shared how the first Studio Ghibli movie he watched in the theaters was Spirited Away. At the time, the entire theater was packed, forcing him to watch the film standing. While he could not recollect what impressed him specifically about the film, he remembered being amazed by what he witnessed.

The mangaka even shared his love for Studio Ghibli documentaries and how he has watched Princess Mononoke hundreds of times. Fujimoto's love for the movie was even portrayed by his Twitter account name as it was inspired by Ashitaka. He loved the character because instead of the common "cool and composed" character, Ashitaka was indecisive.

Additionally, he loved the details in a Studio Ghibli movie, which is what the mangaka believes is the selling point of the movies.

