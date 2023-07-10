Spy X Family gets a special collaboration with Mission Impossible franchise

With the upcoming release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on July 12, 2023, Spy x Family anime has collaborated with the movie. The anime released a special look-alike poster with the anime's characters assuming the roles of the characters in the movie. Additionally, the anime also released a PV as part of the collaboration.

Spy x Family follows the story of Twilight, a spy, who is assigned on a mission to get close to his target Donovan Desmond. As part of this mission, he has to acquire a family and get his child admitted to the Eden Academy. Thus, the spy is forced to start a family. However, unbeknownst to him, the family that he chooses isn't normal.

Spy x Family CODE: White movie collaborates with Mission: Impossible

Spy x Family's collaboration with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One saw the anime releasing a new poster for their movie Code: White. The new anime movie poster reproduces the Hollywood poster, with the exception that the movie's characters are replaced by the anime's characters.

Loid Forger can be seen replacing Ethan Hunt in the poster. The other characters to get replaced on the poster, including Grace, Ilsa, Benji, and others.

Additionally, the anime has also released a special video in association with Paramount Pictures. The video features the anime's voice actors explaining how Spy x Family was similar to the Mission: Impossible movies. This mainly accounts for how both franchises are based on a spy's mission to save the world.

That said, it seems like the two franchises collaborated to promote the latest Mission: Impossible movie.

Fans are delighted with the collaboration poster

f0cus🕵️‍♀️ @hyp3rf0cus @spyfamily_anime thank the lord @MImovie_jp i thought this was a live action announcement at firstthank the lord @spyfamily_anime @MImovie_jp i thought this was a live action announcement at first😭 thank the lord

Fans loved the collaboration poster, although many were led to believe that the anime was set to receive a live-action movie at first. However, only after a closer look, they realized that it was a collaborative poster.

Spy x Family enthusiasts were glad to know that their initial thought turned out to be wrong. It is very commonly known in the anime industry that a live-action Hollywood anime film almost always turns out to be a disappointment to fans.

While fans loved the entire poster, something that caught their eyes was how Bond was used in the collaborative poster. Bond not only replaced a human character in the poster, but also an inanimate object. In the poster's background, one can see Anya jumping off of Bond. However, Mission: Impossible's poster features a character jumping off a bike.

Given that many fans of the anime and the movie are dog lovers, they were glad that Bond was shown to be very versatile in the poster. While taking the role of a dog should have been easy, Bond assumed the role of a character as well as a bike.

