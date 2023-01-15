Avatar Zuko movie: Release date prediction, what to expect, streaming details, and more

Avatar fans are overjoyed as they will soon be receiving a Zuko movie from the franchise. The series is set to soon return to their screens. This time, producers from Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have announced three movies for the franchise, alongside a few series that will be released around the same time.

While not much has been revealed about each of these movies, it has been confirmed that the first of the three movies is set to be based on the Gaang from Avatar: The Last Airbender as they will all be portrayed as adults. Meanwhile, the second film will be based on the enemy-turned-friend, Zuko, the Fire Lord.

Zuko movie set to be released in 2026

BREAKING: Avatar Studios' second animated movie, focusing on Zuko, is confirmed coming to theaters in 2026! Projected release date: October 9th, 2026.

As per Avatar News, Nickelodeon's Avatar Studios and Paramount Pictures have announced that the Zuko movie is set to be released in 2026. The publication further announced that the movie might be released on October 9, 2026, the date of which is subject to change.

According to the same sources, Paramount Pictures confirmed their intention to release the second film based on Zuko a year after the release of the first film, which will hit the screens on October 10, 2025. Hence, the Friday around the same week the following year falls on October 9, 2026, which currently acts as the projected release date.

What to expect from the Zuko movie?

Avatar Creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko (Image via San Diego Comic Con)

As per series creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, none of the three upcoming movies will be rehashing any of the previously released material surrounding the franchise. Thus, fans can expect a new story for the Zuko movie.

As the Gaang movie has been confirmed to focus on Aang and his gang as adults, it can be predicted that the Zuko movie will be based on Zuko as an adult too. However, the studio has already confirmed that the three upcoming movies are not part of a trilogy, and thus are standalone films.

Hence, the Zuko movie could either be focused on a young Zuko dealing with his relationships or revolve around him becoming the Fire Lord.

Zuko as seen in Avatar: The Last Airbender series (Image via Nickelodeon Animation Studio)

Given that it is a solo film, the story could manipulate some of the past events and see the film's protagonist on a journey that will witness him expand the lore surrounding the franchise.

The only thing that seems to have some sort of backing is that Dante Basco could return as Zuko in his standalone film, given that the voice actor is set to reprise his role as the Fire Prince in the Gaang film, following which, he might lend his voice to the Zuko film as well.

Streaming details

Zuko as seen in The Legend of Korra (Image via Nickelodeon Animation Studio)

Given that the Avatar Zuko movie is set to be released in 2026, fans can expect the film to be available for streaming in either early or mid-2027 on Netflix and/or Amazon Prime, given that the platforms currently have the original series available to stream.

