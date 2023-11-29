Chainsaw Man and Dandadan anime comparison starts an online war on X

The latest announcement of the Dandadan anime adaptation has set the internet abuzz. When the anime's teaser trailer and key visuals dropped, several fans who didn't know about the series headed to read the manga.

Interestingly, they found striking similarities to Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man concerning how the series handles the chaotic and bizarre elements. As such, many of them took to X (formerly Twitter) to start up an online war.

While some hailed Chainsaw Man as a superior anime, others felt Dandadan, with Studio Science Saru's breathtaking production quality, may surpass its competitor. Undoubtedly, this heated debate shows how committed both fandoms are to their favorite anime.

Exploring the Dandadan anime vs. Chainsaw Man debate on X

On Monday, November 27, 2023, Dandadan Anime announced its production with a captivating teaser trailer and key visuals. Studio Science Saru, a renowned animation studio, will handle the production of the upcoming anime and bring the iconic moments from the manga alive.

Although this news has become a source of satisfaction for most fans, others have indulged in fandom war. Following the trailer's release, several anime enthusiasts compared Dandadan anime's production quality with MAPPA's Chainsaw Man anime.

Dandadan anime fans comments on X (Image via X)

According to them, the upcoming anime shall easily surpass Tatsuki Fujimoto's magnum opus regarding hype and quality. Chainsaw Man manga's anime adaption faced tremendous backlash from hardcore fans upon its release.

They felt the anime couldn't do justice to Tatsuki Fujimoto's art style and animate the manga's bizarre aspects. They also condemned MAPPA for using the latest CGI technology to animate most fight scenes.

A clip from the trailer (Image via Science Saru)

However, the same fans lauded Science Saru for staying faithful to the author, Yukinobu Tatsu's manga. According to them, the teaser evoked everything a Dandadan fan would have liked.

It captured the manga's essence and elevated specific sequences with breathtaking visuals and powerful OST. Unsurprisingly, they compared the trailer's vibe with the Chainsaw Man anime adaptation and didn't hesitate to criticize the latter.

Chainsaw Man fans defend their anime (Image via X)

As such, the ardent Chainsaw Man followers came forward online to protect their favorite anime. These fans refuted the allegations and hailed MAPPA for their sensational production.

Some neutral anime enthusiasts, however, didn't want to join the fandom war. They only wished to see the upcoming without pointing fingers at other anime titles. Overall, this fandom war has only heightened the anticipation for Dandadan anime.

Dandadan manga cover (Image via Yukinobu Tatsu/Shueisha)

Now, the question is, what's so similar between Dandadan anime and Chainsaw Man that has caused such a war on the internet? Multiple sources suggest Dandadan's author, Yukinobu Tatsu, is an ex-assistant of the Chainsaw Man author, Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Unsurprisingly, his manga has a heavy influence on Fujimoto's ideas. Similar to Fujimoto, Yukinobu loves to fuse realism with the supernatural. As a brilliant author, he delightfully throws his "realistic" characters into the vortex of a surreal and bizarre world where aliens and spirits co-exist.

His manga evokes Fujimoto's characteristic humor. Even though he retains his identity as an author, Yukinobu doesn't shy away from expressing his influences via his art style.

Considering how Science Saru Studios loves to go overboard with animation, fans believe they can masterfully depict Yukinobu's wild and bizarre world in the upcoming Dandadan anime adaptation.

