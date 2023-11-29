Is Attack on Titan requiem canon? Explained

Attack on Titan Requiem has been spoken of for quite some time, especially when the anime series completed its run. Those unaware of the term were quite confused with Requiem’s relevance to the original series. It essentially gave fans an alternate ending that doesn’t end with Eren’s death.

Fans have since begun asking the question - is Attack on Titan Requiem canon? The answer is no, Attack on Titan Requiem is not canon to Hajime Isayama’s original storyline.

What is Attack on Titan Requiem, and how does it vary from the original ending?

Attack on Titan Requiem is a fan-made series that shows an alternative to the ending in the manga created by Hajime Isayama. The ending shown in the manga wasn’t particularly liked by the manga community, which led to fans offering various alternative endings.

The original manga ended with the Rumbling destroying about 80 percent of the world’s population and Eren dying at Mikasa Ackerman's hands. It also hinted at the potential continuation of the same cycle as a human found the tree that granted Ymir Titan shifting powers.

A music video titled Akatsuki no Requiem was released three years ago. The elements shown in the video bore a resemblance to the original show. It hinted at an alternative ending to the series, which was the source of inspiration for Attack on Titan Requiem.

The fan-made project is yet to be completed, and so far, only three parts have come out. Since fan-made projects rely on crowdfunding, the team is waiting for funds to create parts 4 and 5 of the series. But fans already know the ending, or at least the direction in which the Requiem series will progress.

The music video, which the Requiem series is based on, relies a lot on how the viewer interprets it. As per the video, Eren didn’t die to Mikasa Ackerman. He won against the Allies, continued with the Rumbling, and wiped out the entire population outside Paradis Island.

A panel from the fan-made project (Image via Hajime Isayama and AoT Requiem)

In the music video, we can see the character portraying the protagonist sitting next to a tree, which could be a reference to the tree where Eren was buried. The video that inspired Attack on Titan Requiem also shows several graves instead of just one.

The video further shows glimpses of the wastelands and bloodshed. These are indications that Eren Jaeger won after he activated the Rumbling. This led to the death of Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Pieck, and many others who attempted to neutralize him.

Despite being a fan-made project, Attack on Titan Requiem boasts incredible quality with an art style that is accurate to the original manga series. It will be interesting to see all the minute details the fan-made project will cover in the alternate ending.

Fans can read it on the official website, which currently has three parts. Based on the updates provided on X (formerly Twitter), parts 4 and 5 are in the pipeline and waiting for funds.

