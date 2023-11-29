Bleach anime reference in Young Thug trial takes the internet by storm

Bleach, the popular anime and manga series created by Tite Kubo is being talked about on social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter). However, fans aren’t discussing the anime, the plot, or even the characters from the series. Instead, they are now discussing it in reference to the ongoing Young Thug trial.

The Atlanta-based rapper was initially charged with conspiring to violate the RICO (Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act. Furthermore, the rapper was charged on 7 more counts, which included violating Georgia’s controlled substances act, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony, among others.

While the trial has always been in the spotlight, it is currently making headlines because one of the attorneys involved recently spoke about Bleach and referenced a particular arc to highlight the concept of “filler” or “redundant”.

Young Thug trial references Bleach, leaves fans in a frenzy

During a recent session of the Young Thug trial, an attorney named Angela D’Williams brought up the topic of Bleach while attempting to highlight the concept of filler arcs in her statement.

For reference, D'Williams represents Rodalius Ryan, who made headlines in May 2023 for allegedly screaming behind closed doors during a recess in the courtroom, as per Fox 5.

In her now-viral statement, D'Williams explained that Bleach has about 16 seasons and some of them contain characters that aren’t heard of later on in the story. She was referring to a specific set of characters named Bounts.

Bounts in the Bleach series are spiritually aware beings that are artificially created. They are a result of certain experiments surrounding eternal life in the Soul Society.

In her argument, D'Williams brought up seasons 4 and 5, where Bounts were the primary antagonists. She went on to state that viewers don’t hear about the Bounts in seasons 6 or 7 since they’re filler in the animanga series.

The attorney reportedly used this reference to help the jury understand that she and her client, Rodalius Ryan, are “filler” in the trial. While there could have been a better way to put that point across, the anime and manga community certainly seemed to love it.

Fans react to Angela D'Williams bringing up Bounts in the current Young Thug trial (Screengrab via X)

Some fans loved that their favorite series was mentioned in the Young Thug trial.

However, some believed that the attorney could have used her time more efficiently to put her point across to the jury. A portion of the netizens also found it quite embarrassing to watch.

Another set of fans were quite unhappy with how the Bounts were brought up in the trial. Many spammed “Respect the Bounts” in the comments section of the trial clip shared on social media.

It’s safe to say that bringing Bleach to the trial had the entire animanga community excited.

