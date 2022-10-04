How to watch Bleach in order: Chronological watch guide

Bleach is one of the most popular anime and manga series that has fans from across the world. This series is also considered to be a part of the Shonen Big Three and is placed alongside One Piece and Naruto.

The entire fanbase has been waiting for over a decade for the anime to continue. It is safe to say that the upcoming Thousand Year Blood War arc is one of the best story arcs in the series.

Now would be a good time to catch up on the series and watch some of the episodes before Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War releases. This article will provide the watch order, the list of movies, and the filler episodes that fans can skip when watching the Bleach series.

Bleach watch order, filler list, movie list and spin-off series

Before we get into the complete watch order of the series, it is important to note that Bleach movies are not canon, and therefore, fans don’t necessarily have to watch them. Take a look at the list of filler episodes that fans can avoid, as well as a list of movies that have been released so far.

Chronological Watch Order (Including filler episodes)

Episodes 1-7

Memories In The Rain (Special)

13 Court Guard Squads Omake (Special)

Episodes 8-63

The Sealed Sword Frenzy (Special)

Episodes 64-109

Memories of Nobody (Movie)

Episodes 110-137

The DiamondDust Rebellion (Movie)

Fade to Black (Movie)

Episodes 138-214

Episodes 215-299

Hell Verse (Movie)

Episodes 300-366

Fillers

Episode 33

Episode 50

Episodes 64-108

Episodes 128-137

Episodes 147-149

Episodes 168-189

Episode 204

Episode 205

Episode 213

Episode 214

Episodes 228-266

Episode 287

Episode 298

Episodes 303-305

Episodes 311-341

Episode 355

Movies

Memories of Nobody (2006)

The DiamondDust Rebellion (2007)

Fade to Black (2008)

Hell Verse (2010)

Specials

Memories in the Rain (2004)

13 Court Guard Squads Omake (2005)

The Sealed Sword Frenzy (2006)

Spin-off

Burn the Witch (2020)

Bleach plot

Ichigo Kurosaki, the protagonist of the series, was just a regular high school kid, whose life changes when his entire family is attacked by Hollows. Hollows are corrupted souls that actively seek and consume the souls of human beings.

Ichigo comes across Rukia Kuchiki, who was a Soul Reaper fighting against the Hollow that attacked his family. The protagonist was forced to make a tough decision and borrowed some of Rukia's powers to become a Soul Reaper, so he could save his family.

Unfortunately, Rukia Kuchiki could no longer use her powers and commanded Ichigo to take down all the Hollows that are ravaging their town. On the brighter side, he wasn’t fighting alone as his classmates Orihime Inoue, Uryuu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado also joined him. They also possess unique abilities that would be useful in taking down Hollows.

Ichigo gets accustomed to these perilous tasks and grows to become a stronger Soul Reaper. Just when things started to get a little easier, he realized something that changed his perception of these tasks. He realized that the Hollows were not the only entities that endangered all of humanity.

Will Ichigo Kurosaki survive and take down the entities that threaten the very existence of human beings?

