Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War confirmed to reveal Soul King's past in cour 3 and 4

The topic of Soul King's past in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has always sparked interesting discussions in the Bleach community. Although the previous installment teased the omnipotence being's backstory through a series of images during the events of the Irazusando trial, it didn't elaborate on them.

However, according to the series' director, Tomohisa Taguchi's comments in the booklet of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Blu-ray volume 2, the upcoming installments (cour 3 and 4) will finally delve into the truth of Irazusando and reveal Soul King's mysterious past.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World light novel.

Tomohisa Taguchi's comments confirm Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will show Soul King's past in cour 3 and 4

Before we begin, it's important to note that Ryogo Narita's Bleach spin-off light novel series, Can't Fear Your Own World (supervised by Tite Kubo), explains Soul King's mysterious past and its connection to the formation of the worlds.

Interestingly, Tite Kubo didn't reveal this essential fact either in the anime or in the manga until Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2, where he teased the events through a series of visual images during Ichigo Kurosaki's Irazusando trial. While traversing the cobblestone pavement, the substitute Soul Reaper was met with a series of visions that hinted at the Soul King's past.

Irazusando, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The images seemed to tell a gruesome tale of the Soul King's dismemberment and the formation of the worlds (Hueco Mundo, Hell, The World of the Living, and Soul Society).

Those who have read the Can't Fear Your Own World light novels would know how five individuals, who would later be known as the founding fathers of the Five Noble Clans (Tsunayashiro, Shihoin, Kuchiki, Shiba, and an unknown fifth), dismembered the Soul King to separate the concept of life and death and bring the world to stability.

Soul King's past, as seen in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the visions Ichigo Kurosaki saw during his Irazusando trial teased Soul King's past, it didn't fully explain the mystery behind each image. Later, an interaction between Ichibei Hyosube and Yhwach, shown as a flashback, revealed some facts about the Soul King's past.

Yet, it wasn't enough to paint a full picture. Interestingly, the series' director, Tomohisa Taguchi's comments in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Blu-ray volume 2's booklet have assured fans that the upcoming installments will elaborate on the events.

A Redditor with the username @Reikorun recently shared Tomohisa Taguchi's comments (translated into English), which read as the following:

"We've also incorporated an abundance of elements that will be connected to the third cour and onwards such as what happened to Ichigo during his training and the scenes he witnessed, so I would be happy if you could take another look" - Tomohisa Taguchi (Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War Blu-Ray vol. 2, Booklet)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's director mentions that the production team will incorporate scenes that will explain not only the truth about the Irazusando trial but also the mystery regarding Ichigo's visions, i.e., Soul King's past.

Ichigo Kurosaki, as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Having said that, it was almost confirmed in cour 2 that the main purpose of the Irazusando trial was to make Ichigo Kurosaki a Soul King's vessel. Ichibei Hyosube intends to make Ichigo the next Soul King in case the current one dies.

As such, it will be interesting to see what more mystery the Irazusando trial has. There's a possibility that Senjumaru Shutara may have a connection to the trial's formation since the final door leads to her palace.

Regardless, Tomohisa Taguchi's comments have intrigued fans, who are now looking forward to the upcoming installments of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to learn more about the Irazusando and Soul King's past.

