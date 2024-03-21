Tite Kubo's post hints at Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3's slower pacing

Author Tite Kubo's latest comment on his Klub Outside blog has sparked fervent discussion surrounding the upcoming Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3's pacing. While a release date or window hasn't been given yet, Kubo's latest update about the series certainly has hyped fans.

One of the major complaints about Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc's anime adaptation is the fast pacing of the events. The previous two installments covered around 129.5 chapters from the source material, leaving the remaining two seasons with only 77 chapters for adaptation.

However, Tite Kubo has recently revealed Episode 32's (the sixth episode of the upcoming installment) title based on chapter 626 from the manga, suggesting Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 will have slower pacing.

Exploring Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3's pacing, based on Kubo's comments in Klub Outside

Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has recently taken to his blog, Klub Outside, to share updates about Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3's production. He revealed that since Ichigo's voice actor, Masakazu Morita, was in Kuwait, they had to delay the dubbing to March.

Sharing an image, the author mentioned it was the first dubbing session they had in a month. Interestingly, the picture was of a pack of sweets and a card containing the title of episode 32, The Holy Newborn.

Fans who have been following the adaptation would know that Studio Pierrot has been using the titles from the Thousand Year Blood-War arc's chapters as episode titles.

For example, the first episode of the adaptation was titled The Blood Warfare, which covered chapters 480 (The Blood Warfare) to 484 (The Buckbeard). Similarly, the second episode was titled The Foundation Stone, which is the same as chapter 485's title.

This sequence was followed in the second installment, which ended with episode 26, Black, covering Chapter 608, Darker than Black, and the first six pages of Chapter 609, A.

Now, fans would like to know that The Holy Newborn is Chapter 626's title from the manga. Considering Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 begins the adaptation from chapter 609.5 itself, the first five episodes (27-31) may cover 16.5 chapters (till 625), and the sixth episode may begin with Chapter 626's adaptation.

In other words, fans can expect a slower adaptation pacing in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3. Compared to the previous two installments, which covered around 129.5 chapters in 26 episodes (almost 5 chapters per episode), the upcoming season may see each episode covering roughly 3-3.5 chapters.

As such, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 may introduce several anime original content, apart from fleshing out the events at a slower rate. Also, if Part 3 airs the usual 13 episodes (like the previous two installments), it may leave around 32-35 chapters for the final part's adaptation.

Undoubtedly, the slower pacing can allow Studio Pierrot and Tite Kubo to extend crucial moments from the manga and incorporate new ones the mangaka couldn't do before. For example, Tite Kubo had the liberty to add Shinji's and Senjumaru Shutara's Bankai in the previous season, both being anime-only content.

A slower pacing in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 means Kubo may add even more such scenes and fix the issues he had in the manga. In any case, more details regarding the anime's pacing will surface once the anime begins airing. However, there's no doubt that Kubo's latest post has already made fans excited.

