Tite Kubo's latest comment gives hope for Bleach Hell Arc

Bleach Hell Arc has been a vibrant topic of discussion in the animanga community for a while now. Especially with the booming success of the Thousand Year Blood War arc's adaptation, fans are wondering what the author, Tite Kubo, has in store for the series' future once the anime ends.

While it's true that Kubo teased the Bleach Hell Arc with a special one-shot, titled, Bleach: No Breath from the Jaws of Hell (released in 2020 to commemorate the series' 20th anniversary), he didn't expand it into a full-fledged arc.

Moreover, when fans repeatedly asked him whether he planned on continuing the arc, Kubo firmly answered that he didn't like drawing when being told to. Nevertheless, he gives a hint every now and then about the Hell Arc's future. Interestingly, his latest comment on his blog, Klub Outside, has renewed hope for the arc's continuation.

Possibility of Bleach Hell Arc's continuation becomes prominent after Tite Kubo's comment in Klub Outside

On March 4, 2024, Tite Kubo answered one of the most pressing questions asked by a fan on his official blog, Klub Outside, where he regularly shares Bleach content and interacts with his fans.

In the 590th question posted on Klub Outside, the author was asked how Genryusai Yamamoto and Yachiru Unohana (also known as Retsu Unohana) met. In reply, Tite Kubo said that he might "draw it someday", and also added that it was a secret.

Genryusai, as seen in the past (Image via Pierrot)

Undoubtedly, the author's cryptic response to this question has fans believing that he is perhaps saving Yamamoto and Unohana's first interaction for the Bleach Hell Arc, which he may pick up soon after the Thousand Year Blood War arc's anime adaptation ends.

Even though it's not confirmed whether the Bleach Hell arc will resume, Tite Kubo's latest comment has surely reignited hope among the fans. Interestingly, delving into Yamamoto and Unohana's past in the Hell arc makes sense, if one remembers the context behind the Hell arc.

Yachiru Unohana, as seen in Bleach: Brave Souls (Image via Klab Studios/Shueisha)

It was established in the one-shot chapter, Bleach: No Breath from the Jaws of Hell that beings with higher spiritual pressure or density, such as Captains and Espadas, are sent to Hell once they die.

For example, the Bleach Hell arc's one-shot saw Szayelaporro Granz, a deceased Espada, emerging from Hell inside the Soul Society on the day of Jushiro Ukitake's Konsho Reisai ceremony, which was held 12 years after his death.

Szayel, as seen in the one-shot chapter (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

Not only that, the chapter also saw Jushiro Ukitake's gigantic Zanpakuto, emerging from hell's gate to skewer Szayelaporro and bring him back. Considering both Genryusai Yamamoto and Yachiru Unohana lost their lives in the Thousand Year Blood War arc, their souls must have been cast into Hell.

Therefore, if Bleach Hell Arc does resume, Tite Kubo will have the opportunity to showcase the deceased Captains and the Soul Reaper Captains once more, and that includes Yamamoto and Genryusai.

Jushiro Ukitake, as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

While this is only a speculation at this point, they may become a new threat to the Soul Society and Ichigo Kurosaki. Aside from that, the complexity behind Yamamoto and Unohana's past is also interesting, given that they were the members of the original Gotei 13.

While Genryusai Yamamoto was the founder of the Gotei 13, Yachiru Unohana was the "first Kenpachi." Moreover, as Yhwach mentioned in the Thousand Year Blood War arc, the original Gotei 13 was a "band of killers."

As such, if Kubo decides to continue the Bleach Hell Arc, fans can expect to see the founding members of the Gotei 13 reuniting in Hell, where the author can potentially showcase their past.

Nevertheless, it's only a speculation at this point without concrete proof. However, there's no doubt that Tite Kubo's comments signal that there's more to Bleach once the Thousand Year Blood War arc's anime adaptation ends and the Hell arc's continuation is perhaps the most probable scenario.

