Will Aizen reveal his Bankai in Bleach TYBW Part 3? Explored

The excitement around Bleach TYBW part 3 has been fever pitch following the release of its second promotional video at Jump Festa 2024. Among the many characters revealed in the trailer, fans have become most excited to see Sosuke Aizen's enigmatic appearance.

Undeniably, the King of the Reiatsu will play a crucial role in Bleach TYBW part 3 with his sheer strength and monstrous Spiritual Pressure. However, fans want to know whether or not he will finally showcase his Bankai. Notably, Aizen has yet to demonstrate it in the series.

That said, given how Studio Pierrot and Kubo are deviating from the source material with several additions and changes, there's a strong possibility that he may finally reveal his Bankai in Bleach TYBW part 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Thousand-Year Blood War arc of Bleach manga.

Exploring whether Aizen will demonstrate his Bankai in Bleach TYBW part 3

As stated earlier, Sosuke Aizen doesn't showcase his Bankai in the manga. However, the complex narrative of Bleach TYBW part 3 may finally reveal his Bankai, but only if Studio Pierrot and the creator, Tite Kubo, decide to.

Notably, there are a few instances of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc's anime adaptation deviating from the source material. For example, the scene where Shinji Hirako, the Captain of the 5th Division, demonstrates his forbidden Bankai, wasn't illustrated in the manga.

Sosuke Aizen, as seen (Image via Bleach Brave Souls)

Instead, it was first revealed in the Bleach spin-off novel, Can't Fear Your Own World, where he used it to pit several hollows against each other. Besides Shinji, the final episode of Bleach TYBW Part 2 featured Senjumaru Shutara's "never-seen-before" Bankai which she demonstrated to defeat Yhwach's Schutzstaffel.

It was an anime-original scene that shocked the fandom. As such, it's not unusual for Studio Pierrot to add a Bankai which hasn't been shown before in the manga. Moreover, Kubo mentioned in several interviews how he never got the opportunity to fully flesh out the Thousand Year Blood-War arc's narrative.

Sosuke Aizen, as seen (Image via Bleach Brave Souls)

While he ended the narrative just the way he intended, he wanted to add and expand certain battles. Now, with the anime adaptation, Kubo has finally received the liberty to include everything that he previously imagined but couldn't draw in the manga.

As such, there's a huge possibility that Aizen's Bankai may feature in Bleach TYBW Part 3, considering he is a fan-favorite character. The upcoming part will see Shunsui Kyoraku go to Muken and seek Aizen's aid in defeating Yhwach and his forces.

Shunsui Kyoraku, as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Even though he once betrayed the Soul Society, Shunsui knows that to win the war, the Soul Society would require Aizen's monstrous strength. Interestingly, Yhwach himself considered the former him one of the five "War Threats", along with Ichigo Kurosaki, Kenpachi Zaraki, Ichibei Hyosube, and Kisuke Urahara, due to his immense Spiritual Pressure.

As such, the new Captain Commander will unseal some of Aizen's bindings, allowing him to demonstrate a fraction of his strength. Bound to his chair, Aizen will showcase the reason why Yhwach deemed him a threat to his plan.

Aizen, as seen in the Bleach TYBW part 3 trailer (Image via Pierrot)

He will try shooting down the Soul King's Palace for the soul reapers using only his Reiatsu in Bleach TYBW Part 3. This is where Studio Pierrot, under Kubo's supervision, may extend Aizen's scenes and shock the audience by revealing his Bankai for the first time.

That said, the narrative has seen Aizen transcend to a being stronger than a soul reaper and hollow to gain a power more devastating than a Bankai. As such, it won't perhaps "require" him to showcase it. Nevertheless, its revelation may certainly cause a massive uproar in the fandom.

In the end, it's up to the Studio and Kubo to decide whether or not to include the soul reaper's Bankai in Bleach TYBW part 3. Some theories also suggest that Tite Kubo must be planning to reveal Aizen's ultimate power in Part 4 with the Aizen vs. Yhwach battle. As such, it all comes down to how the Studio decides to portray Aizen in the upcoming part.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.