My Hero Academia chapter 410: Major spoilers to expect

With the series’ break week following the release of chapter 409 having come to an end, fans are now excitedly looking ahead to the release of My Hero Academia chapter 410. Likewise, fans are looking for any and all spoiler information on the upcoming installment of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series, ahead of its official release.

Unfortunately, these verifiable and reliable spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 410 are currently unavailable at the time of this article’s writing. Thankfully, it’s expected that the series’ spoiler process will follow its normal cadence for the coming release, meaning that these leaks should be available in the next 24-48 hours.

That being said, there are likely some key aspects of My Hero Academia chapter 410 which fans can predict ahead of time even without the help of any alleged spoiler information. These aspects revolve around Katsuki Bakugo and All For One, whose exciting battle is seemingly all but over and heading into the coming release.

My Hero Academia chapter 410 likely to officially declare Bakugo’s victory, set up focus on Deku versus Shigaraki

Major spoilers to expect

With the previous issue ending with Bakugo’s seemingly fatal attack on All For One, My Hero Academia chapter 410 will likely begin with a focus on All For One’s perspective. Fans will likely find out from All For One directly whether or not he has been essentially defeated with Bakugo’s latest attack.

That being said, this will more likely than not be revealed to be the case, especially considering the nature of Rewind and how young All For One had become prior to the attack. However, known for always having a backup plan, fans can expect to see All For One try to come up with some way to escape his seemingly inevitable fate.

This should set up an introspective look at the state of All For One’s various Quirk factors in My Hero Academia chapter 410, as fans had seen the previous release do as well. However, this time, fans will likely find All For One being watched by the vestiges of all those whose Quirks he stole, relishing his ultimate defeat and the closure it gives them.

The issue will likely then return to the real world, where All For One has become a helpless and mindless baby who can do nothing but whine and crawl until he’s rewound into oblivion. All Might and Edgeshot will likely reunite with Bakugo here, wanting to ensure his safety and secure medical attention for him as soon as possible.

My Hero Academia chapter 410 should see Bakugo say that it’s all up to Izuku “Deku” Midoriya now, prompting a shift in perspective to the latter’s battle against Tomura Shigaraki. Here, fans will likely see Shigaraki pause and turn towards Bakugo’s direction in utter disbelief that All For One has actually been defeated by someone other than him.

This will also likely set up the end of the chapter, where Shigaraki jokes about how he’s all Deku has to focus on now, in order to secure a victory for the heroes. Deku will likely respond by promising to win, setting up the final moments of the chapter and the start of their fight’s final stages in the subsequent release.

