Jujutsu Kaisen fans highlight creator Akutami's potential error in Gojo vs. Sukuna fight

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami has become infamous for leaving plotholes in his work. A lack of information about something or a certain aspect being left incomplete are things that are not out of the ordinary in the mangaka's work.

Whether or not Gege himself has realized the existence of these plotholes is unknown, but fans of the sorcerer-centric series sure have. They are and always have been quick to point them out and raise questions about the same. The latest one to be uncovered revolves around Gojo's Six Eyes.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans feel Gojo was nerfed due to potential error by creator Gege Akutami

Such a claim is a strong one given the story's progression. Essentially, it points to a minor detail that could potentially affect the entire story. In the breathtaking Gojo Satoru vs Ryomen Sukuna fight, there was a small scene that left fans scratching their heads.

Sukuna's slashes are invisible to the eye, as seen on multiple occasions where his opponents have suddenly fallen apart into pieces. Needless to say, this was among the range of attacks he used against Gojo. Now, with his abilities, it is assumed that Gojo could see them and evade......but that wasn't the case.

He was hit by them, not once but a fair couple of times. As per Jujutsu Kaisen, Six Eyes is able to see Jujutsu at the molecular level. This implies that nothing with Cursed Energy can bypass it, or so it was thought. This made fans question the ability and led to them highlighting a potential error.

Fans unhappy and claim "Gojo was nerfed"

Jujutsu Kaisen lovers were quick to take to social media in an attempt to alert the mangaka of this fact. X user y0unGeezer was the one to point it out and it caught fire pretty quickly.

With the information available on Gojo's Six Eyes, as mentioned, it is able to see Cursed Energy in extreme detail, down to the flow of individual atoms.

This ability is also stated to gift the user incredible intelligence and analytical skills, permitting them to quickly assess situations and make complex calculations in less than a second. It also reduces Cursed Energy usage to a minuscule amount so that he never runs out of it during a fight.

But even so, Gege has provided limited information on Six Eyes. There is no clarification about its use when faced with other techniques, like in this instance, Sukuna's Cleave slashes.

Maybe Gojo Satoru is not completely invincible after all

While many climbed onto the "Gojo was nerfed" bandwagon, there were those who thought otherwise. They did so with reason as well. A popular theory was that Gojo's Six Eyes did actually see the slashes coming towards him. But he did not or was not able to evade for a couple of reasons.

First, being human after all, there is a certain reaction time which could not keep up with the oncoming slashes, hence explaining why he was hit by them. Second, he purposely allowed them to connect to see how Limitless and his Infinity would react to it.

Lastly, Sukuna is neither entirely human nor Curse, having transcended both and becoming a mix/hybrid. So possibly that's why his attacks are unique and since the ability perceives only Cursed Energy, it missed them given their distinct nature.

Was Gojo actually nerfed?

Only Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami can realistically answer this question. Both sides of the debate raise valid points which support each side of the argument.

On one hand, maybe Gege did nerf the strongest sorcerer in the fight and slipped up in the details. Meanwhile, at the other end, Gojo probably saw them coming and wanted to see how his Limitless and Infinity would react.

To add a final point, there is also the possibility that Gege is completely aware of this. The mangaki could have staged the Gojo vs Sukuna fight to tilt in the latter's favor to make way for characters like Yuji, Maki, Hakari, and others to develop. He did mention that he disliked Gojo given how powerful he was.

The story needs to progress and likely Gojo stepping out of the picture was a means to do so. This would have a domino effect of Yuji awakening (new technique) to get stronger and also Hakari being allowed time in the spotlight against Sukuna.