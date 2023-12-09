Is Kinji Hakari dead in Jujutsu Kaisen manga? Explained

So far, 244 chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen are out and the next one is just days away from its release. There has been considerable progress in the story with several important events occurring simultaneously. However, with Gojo Satoru gone and Ryomen Sukuna back, circumstances are far from ideal.

Yuta Okkotsu has just decapitated Kenjaku following the latter's bout with Fumihiko Takaba while Itadori Yuji and Hiromi Higuruma descend onto the battlefield to face Sukuna. Previously, as many known faces were eliminated, viewers have been left wondering about the condition of one Kinji Hakari.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Kinji Hakari still alive?

Kinji Hakari as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

At this point in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Kinji Hakari is alive and well. Before Gojo fought Sukuna, he was seen in chapter 240, discussing with Shiu Kong, Yuta Okkotsu, Mei Mei, and Hana Kurusu about when to attack Kenjaku and what to do about the Culling Games.

Then, in the most recent chapter, he was last seen following the Gojo-Sukuna. He was in a room with the above-mentioned characters alongside faces like Itadori Yuji, Choso, Hajime Kashimo, and others. They look to be deciding on the best way to engage Sukuna while minimizing casualties.

The basic plan devised involved Takaba distracting Kenjaku while Yuta sneaks in and dispatches him. At the other end, Kashimo was to face Sukuna after Gojo with Higuruma and Yuji volunteering to step after that. It is not mentioned when Kinji Hakari will jump into the mix to battle the King of Curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Kinji Hakari is lucky to have survived so far

Kashimo vs Hakari in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

Previously, there were several instances where Kinji Hakari would have kicked the bucket. Many of these instances occurred in a single face-off when he battled Hajime Kashimo for the first time. This fight happens when Kashimo defeats and dismembers Panda and is about to land the finishing blow but is interrupted by Hakari.

Needless to mention, an intense battle ensues between a third-year student and the reincarnated sorcerer. During the exchange, there were multiple moments where Kashimo had nearly bested him. Thanks to his Cursed Technique, he managed to escape by the skin of his teeth.

The biggest came at the fight's end. Kashimo had used the last of his Cursed Energy and landed a supposed killing blow to his opponent. However, a cleverly executed and timed counter, in exchange for his left arm, allowed Hakari to come out on top.

Kinji Hakari's Innate Technique and Doman Expansion

Hakari's Innate Technique is called Private Pure Love Train. It appears as a pachinko-themed technique that is applied through his domain expansion. When used, the domain is imbued with the cursed technique and manifests Private Pure Love Train, a pachinko game inspired by a similarly-named romance manga series.

Things get interesting when Hakari uses his Domain Expansion, i.e, Idle Death Game. Again pachinko-themed, it re-creates a train station-like environment that hosts a gamble. Hakari's aim is to line up three of the same numbers to land a jackpot with a 1/239 chance of success.

But hitting the jackpot is where this technique truly shines. For 4 minutes and 11 seconds, Hakari is granted unlimited Cursed Energy, the exact duration of the Private Pure Love Train theme song Admiring You which plays alongside. The unlimited Cursed Energy makes Hakari's body utilize the Reverse Cursed Technique to automatically heal any damage, effectively making him unkillable.

Final Thoughts

Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen has truly heated up. Ryomen Sukuna's revival and Kenjaku's Culling Games have thrust Jujutsu Society into chaos. The best chance to fight back was also extinguished with the defeat of Gojo Satoru. Now just the last line of defense remains in characters like Yuji, Hana, Hakari, Higuruma, and other sorcerers.

In the latest chapter, Yuji and Higuruma have entered the fray and the latter has succeeded in trapping Sukuna in his Cursed technique. The trio of Yuji, Higuruma, and Sukuna now stand before Judgeman in what could be the trial of the series. It remains to be seen when Hakari might get the opportunity to face Sukuna and possibly make a positive impact.

