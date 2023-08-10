Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War Part 2 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War Part 2 has taken the internet by storm. The highly-anticipated second installment of Bleach TYBW anime has released five episodes so far, with the sixth episode slated to release on Saturday, August 12.

Each episode of Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War Part 2 Separation has been a visual fest with stunning animation. It not only has been faithful to the source material but also has a plethora of anime-only content to keep the audience excited.

As a result, fans are curious about the new Bleach season's release schedule, and how many episodes there would be in this second installment. The complete schedule and the total number of episodes for Bleach TYBW part 2 are provided below.

Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War Part 2 Separation release schedule explained

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 episode 1 was released back on July 8, 2023, as mentioned below. This ongoing installment of Bleach TYBW is slated to release 13 episodes.

Date Episode Number Release Timings (JST/ET/BST/IST) July 8,2023 Episode 1 (Released) 23:00/10:00/15:00/21:00 July 15,2023 Episode 2 (Released) 23:30/10:30/15:30/21:30 July 22,2023 Episode 3 (Released) 23:00/10:00/15:00/21:00 July 29,2023 Episode 4 (Released) 23:00/10:00/15:00/21:00 August 5,2023 Episode 5 (Released) 23:00/10:00/15:00/21:00 August 12 2023 Episode 6 (Yet To Release) 23:00/10:00/15:00/21:00 August 19,2023 Episode 7 (Yet To Release) 23:00/10:00/15:00/21:00 August 26,2023 Episode 8 (Yet To Release) 23:00/10:00/15:00/21:00 September 2,2023 Episode 9 (Yet To Release) 23:00/10:00/15:00/21:00 September 9,2023 Episode 10 (Yet To Release) 23:00/10:00/15:00/21:00 September 16, 2023 Episode 11 (Yet To Release) 23:00/10:00/15:00/21:00 September 23, 2023 Episode 12 (Yet To Release) 23:00/10:00/15:00/21:00 September 30,2023 Episode 13 (Yet To Release) 23:00/10:00/15:00/21:00

The above table shows the Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War Part 2 release schedule. However, the date and time of the episodes are subject to change if Studio Pierrot announces them in the future.

The first season of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War released 13 episodes which covered 62 chapters (480-542) from the Bleach manga. One of the highlights of the first season was Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto versus Yhwach's battle. The first Quincy invasion perfectly set up the mood for the rest of the season, and the fans witnessed greatness.

Since 13 episodes of the first part covered 62 chapters from the manga, it's expected that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 will also cover around the same number of chapters. So far five episodes have been released, and covered chapters 543 to 565 chapters with many rearrangements in the middle. In other words, five episodes have covered 22 episodes.

There were rumors that the second installment would adapt up to 610 chapters. However, it remains to be seen how Studio Pierrot can adapt 55 chapters with only eight episodes. At this moment it may seem probable given the fact that the Studio has been including numerous anime-only content this season.

Coming to the release times of the episodes, Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 episodes release at 11:00 pm JST. As of now, only the second episode of the second installment has seen a delay of 30 minutes. Global fans can watch the episodes on Saturday, on multiple streaming platforms, such as Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, and Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 episode breakdown archive in chronological order

Episode 1 - The Last 9 Days

Episode 2 - Peace From Shadows

Episode 3 - The Fundamental Virulence

Episode 4 - Heart of Wolf

Episode 5 - Rages at Ringside

Episode 6 - The White Haze

Episode 7 - I Am The Edge

Episode 8 - (TBR)

Episode 9 - (TBR)

Episode 10 - (TBR)

Episode 11 - (TBR)

Episode 12 - (TBR)

Episode 13 - (TBR)

What to expect from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2?

Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 has been titled Separation, and it follows the second invasion of the Quincy on Seireitei. The Soul reapers would find themselves in disarray as their home turf will be replaced by Wandenreich of the Quincies. However, they would be able to find out a way to reclaim their stolen Bankai and face the Sternritters once again.

This season moves to the core of the Blood War and features lots of eye-catching battles. So far, fans have witnessed Sajin Komamura with his humanization technique versus Bambietta Basterbine, Renji with his true Bankai versus the Sternritter Mask de Masculine, and anime-original Shinji's Bankai. Fans can expect greatness unfurling in this season of Bleach TYBW.

