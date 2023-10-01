Bleach TYBW part 2 finale episode 25 & 26: Yhwach vs Ichibei begins, as Senjumaru reveals her Bankai

The highly anticipated Bleach TYBW part 2 finale was released on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 11 pm JST with two consecutive episodes. Titled "Master" and "Black", the final two installments exuded greatness, as the second cour came to a fitting end.

Under the fabulous production of the Studio Pierrot, the finale of Bleach TYBW saw the continuation of Squad Zero vs. the Schutzstaffel, as Yhwach confronted Ichibei Hyosube at the Royal Palace.

The final two episodes of Bleach TYBW part 2 finale showcased the true potential of the Squad Zero members, as they overpowered the Schutzstaffel with ease.

Bleach TYBW finale part 2 episode 25: Yhwach takes on Ichibei while Uryu and Jugram battle Senjumaru and Kirinji

Bleach TYBW finale part 2 kicked off with Yushio arriving at the Seireitei, looking for his sister Yoruichi Shihoin. The 23rd Head of the Shihoin clan was dismayed to find that his sister had gone to the Royal Palace without him. On the other hand, Hiyori and other Vizards were also seen at the Seireitei.

The blonde-haired vizard was seemingly displeased at Kisuke Urahara, as the plan was to go to the Royal Palace together. Instead, Kisuke sent Ichigo, his friends, and Yoruichi earlier. Hiyori quoted Kisuke's "For the sake of Seireitei" ideology, mentioning how much she hated it.

The scene then shifted to the Royal Palace with Yhwach confronting the Manako Osho. Being called by his name irked Ichibei so much that he blasted the Quincy King away for 1000 ri with Senri Tsutensho.

Bleach TYBW finale epiosde 25 then saw Yhwach using the arrows of Sankt Bogen to propel himself upward. The Manako Osho commended Yhwach for being reckless before threatening to kill him.

Kirinji vs Jugram in Bleach TYBW part 2 finale (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW part 2 finale then took the audience to the fake Royal Palace where Jugram Haschwalth and Uryu Ishida faced Kirinji and Senjumaru, respectively.

The episode showcased a plethora of unique abilities of Zero Squad. Kirinji released his Zanpakuto Kinpika and charged at Jugram.

The latter tried to parry Kirinji's blows with his Freund Schield. However, Kirinji managed to throw it away and landed a death blow. Likewise, Uryu Ishida's Licht Regen was rendered useless by Senjumaru, who quickly weaved an umbrella to send back the Quincy's attack at himself.

Bleach TYBW part 2 finale then showcased Askin Nakk le Vaar's schrift D for The Death Dealing. By manipulating the lethal dose, he weakened Oetsu Nimaiya.

However, the Third Seat Officer discovered a way to replenish himself before one-shotting Askin with the help of Kirinji's technique.

Ichibei as seen in Bleach TYBW part 2 finale (Image via Pierrot)

At the original Royal Palace, Ichibei Hyosube clashed against the King of the Quincy with murderous intent. It was revealed that his sword cuts not flesh but names. As such, he sliced the name of Yhwach's arm in two, halving its strength and ability.

Bleach TYBW part 2 finale then took the audience to a gruesome scene of Giselle Gewelle drinking Bambietta Basterbine's blood. Her eccentric and whimsical nature was at the forefront, as he brutally tortured the zombified Sternritter, before showing affection.

Auswahlen being performed (Image via Pierrot)

Just then, Bleach TYBW part 2 finale saw the remarkable scene of Yhwach performing the Auswahlen to regain strength.

He sacrificed most of his comrades this way, leading Sternritters such as Lilttoto, and Bazz B questioning their existence. The episode ended with Auswahlen reviving the fallen Schutzstaffel, much to the Squad Zero's amazement.

Bleach TYBW part 2 finale episode 26: The Schutzstaffel strikes back, but Senjumaru shines with her Bankai

The final epiosde of Bleach TYBW part 2 finale opened with Yhwach reinforcing his superiority over others. The Quincy King exclaimed that everything existed for himself, and nobody could take anything from him. Rejuvenated with newfound powers, he charged at Ichibei.

On the other hand, the Schutzstaffel had revived at the Fake Royal Palace. Wasting no time, Sternritter X, Lille Barro fired his X-Axis at Oetsu Niamiya to penetrate his left shoulder, and eventually his chest. According to him, his X-Axis uniformly penetrates everything in between its target.

As such, nothing could be used to defend his blows.

Ichibei's Ichimonji (Image via Pierrot)

Nonetheless, Kirinji created a distraction using the heavenly flash of Kinpika, which allowed Senjumaru to heal Oetsu. The Squad Zero members then counterattacked, and heavily overpowered the Schutzstaffel.

Bleach TYBW part 2 finale's final episode then shifted to the original Royal Palace where Ichibei Hyosube released his Zanpakuto, Ichimonji.

As was revealed, the black ink emitting from his Zanpakuto had the ability to erase the name of anything it came into contact with.

Since Yhwach's blade was soaked with Ichimonji's black ink, its name ceased to exist. As such, the Quincy King couldn't use his blade anymore.

Squad Zero as seen in Bleach TYBW part 2 finale (Image via Pierrot)

The scene shifted once again to the fake Royal Palace where the Schutzstaffel members countered Squad Zero using their innate strength.

Similarly, Yhwach stole Ichibe's 'Black' using his Sankt Altar, and unleashed Ichibei's own powers against him. However, the Manako Osho remained unfazed.

At the fake Royal palace in Bleach TYBW part 2 finale, the Squad Zero members decided to show their true powers. To obliterate the Schutzstaffel, they chose Senjumaru.

Barring the Great Weave Guard, the other three Squad Zero members killed themselves, which allowed Senjumaru to unlock her true potential.

Senjumaru's Bankai (Image via Pierrot)

Apparently, the slightest usage of Squad Zero members' true powers could disbalance all the realms. As such, they linked their lives to one another and sealed their original swords. Since Oetsu, Kirinji, and Hikifune killed themselves, it allowed Senjumaru to unlock her true sword.

Without wasting any time, the Fourth Seat Officer of Squad Zero unleashed her Bankai and defeated each member of the Schutzstaffel in a unique manner. Even Uryu couldn't survive her wrath, as the Quincy found his life force sucked by Senjumaru's fabrics.

Yhwach as seen in Bleach TYBW part 2 finale (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW part 2 finale then focused on Yhwach vs. Ichibei's battle. While the Quincy King stole Manako Osho's Black, the latter eventually regained his powers. Why? Because the all "Black" in the world belonged to him.

Rejuvenated, the Monk painted Yhwach black and unleashed his version of Bankai, called Shirafude Ichimonji.

This Bankai allowed him to rename anything painted with his Ichimonji's black ink. As such, he renamed Yhwach "Kuroari" or "Black Ant", thus reducing his power level to that of an insignificant black ant that crawls on the soil.

The episode ended with Manako Osho thumping the "King of the bugs" downward before ending his life with his heavenly clap.

