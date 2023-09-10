Yoruichi's return in Bleach TYBW sends the entire fandom into a frenzy

After more than a decade, the "Flash Goddess" Yoruichi Shihoin returned to Bleach TYBW, much to the fans' delight. Considered a fan-favorite character, Yoruichi had been absent for a long time from the events of the Great War. As such, fans questioned, "Where is Yoruichi Shihoin in Bleach?"

However, the latest episode, titled Marching Out The Zombies, has finally ended the discussion, as the queen has returned after fulfilling a secret mission assigned by Kisuke Urahara. Undoubtedly, Yoruichi Shihoin's appearance was received with thunderous applause from the ardent Bleach fans.

Since her arrival was much desired, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to express how happy they were to see the Flash Goddess back in action.

Fans react as Yoruichi Shihoin returns to Bleach TYBW following her mission

Yoruichi's return to the Great War was one of the highly anticipated moments of Bleach TYBW. Considering she is one of the most popular characters in Bleach, fans were waiting for her to return to the mix. Notably, she didn't appear for once in the first season of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War. So, where was Yoruichi all this time?

The latest episode of Bleach TYBW saw the Flash Goddess appear at the underground level of the 12th Division's Research & Development Center, carrying a dozen bottles/containers. It was revealed that Kisuke Urahara had sent Yoruichi to investigate the distortion created by the Quincies in the boundary between the World of the Living and the Soul Society.

Initially, Kisuke felt that the Quincies created that distortion to confuse the Soul Reapers. However, Yoruichi's inspection revealed that a large amount of energy had been released at the time of the distortion.

Thus, the genius Shinigami asked Shinji Hirako to contact the vizards living in the Human World and tell them about the situation. Moreover, Kisuke Urahara revealed that the leaked energy could potentially connect the two worlds together.

After a thorough inspection, Kisuke Urahara sent Yoruichi to join Hiyori and other Vizards in the Human World and collect the distortion energy in containers. Kisuke revealed that he could use the contained energy as fuel to launch the artificial Kukaku's cannon into the Royal Palace.

So, that's the reason why Yoruichi Shihoin was absent for so long in Bleach TYBW. While the Soul Reapers clashed against the Quincies in the Seireitei, the Flash Goddess was going through an important mission in the World of the Living.

She collected the distortion energy and brought it back to Kisuke. As already mentioned, the distortion energy could connect two worlds. Therefore, it would become the ideal fuel for Kukaku's cannon to head towards the Royal Palace.

Notably, fans were delighted to see Yoruichi Shihoin back in action after a long time. After more than a decade, the Flash Goddess graced the screen with her breathtaking appearance.

As such, several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their feelings and excitement about seeing their favorite character back in the anime.

Undeniably, Yoruichi occupies a special place in every Bleach fan's heart. As such, to be able to see one of the most iconic characters of Bleach's return was a moment to cherish for the fandom.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

