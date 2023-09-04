Bleach: Hell arc colored one-shot manga proves to be fans' ultimate satisfaction after Thousand-year Blood War anime adaptation

On September 4, 2023, the digitally colored edition of Bleach special one-shot chapter promising a new Bleach: Hell arc was finally released, which took the internet by storm. The colored version of the chapter received an overwhelmingly positive response from the fandom and sparked a renewed interest in Tite Kubo's Bleach manga.

While the mangaka hasn't revealed whether or not he would continue the premise set by the special one-shot chapter, the latest digitally colored edition of the Bleach: Hell arc chapter has been a respite for fans. After the success of the Thousand Year Blood-War anime adaptation, the digitally colored version of the special one-shot was also met with a terrific response. As such, it's a ceremonial moment for the community to see the iconic characters once again in vivid colors.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Bleach: Hell arc.

The digitally colored edition of Bleach: Hell arc one-shot manga makes fans go delirious with delight

Following the announcement made on August 28, 2023, by the official X account of the Weekly Shonen Jump (@ Jump_Henshubu), Bleach: Hell arc one-shot chapter, titled Bleach: No Breaths from Hell, was released in digitally colored format on September 4. The original chapter was released on August 19, 2021, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the series.

This official colored edition vividly exhibits all the characters from Bleach: Hell arc manga and explores the interesting color choices for the ensembles. For example, Kazui Kurosaki's hoodie was revealed to be sky blue. On the other hand, Renji Abarai's kimono looked gorgeous in bright colors.

Bleach Hell arc chapter (Image via Tite Kubo)

The blonde hair of the new 8th Division lieutenant, Yuyu Yayahara, has been specked by pink highlights on the edges. Moreover, fans were delighted to see Mayuri Kurotsuchi's new avatar as he wore an orange outfit and showcased his eccentric self. The new lieutenant of the 7th Division, Atau, also looked stunning in vivid colors.

Besides, Tite Kubo masterfully colored the hollows from the hell, expertly showcasing their distinct shades. What's more, memorable characters like Akon, Izuru Kira, and other Shinigamis from the Soul Society were colored artistically by the mangaka.

Szayel as seen in the chapter (Image via Tite Kubo)

However, the crowning moment of the colored Bleach: Hell arc chapter was the appearance of Szayelaporro Grantz from the depths of Hell. His protruding horns, purple apparel, and deep blue marks on his face and body looked fabulous. The mangaka also didn't shy away from going overboard with the gore aspect. As Ukitake's sword pierced the chest of Szaeylaporro from behind, blood splattered all over the floor.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the series have expressed their unbridled excitement at seeing the colored version of Bleach: Hell arc manga. Many have pointed out how clean the digitally colored edition of the manga looks and wished for the continuation of the arc. Overall, fans have been mesmerized by the eye-popping colors, as they took to X to appreciate the artistic sense of mangaka Tite Kubo.

How to read Bleach: Hell arc chapter

Bleach Hell arc (Image via Tite Kubo)

There many ardent Bleach fans who want to read the digitally colored edition of the one shot chapter. Fans might like to know that the official website of Shueisha has listed the digitally colored edition of the one-shot manga for sale in various digital stores in Japan, such as Ebook Japan, Honto, Amazon JP, Apple Books JP, and more.

Unfortunately, the Bleach one-shot manga chapter isn't available in physical version at the moment. Therefore, interested readers will have to buy the digital edition from the above mentioned stores. However, the colored-edition of the manga is only available in Japanese at the moment.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

