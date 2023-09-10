Solo Leveling anime reveals new trailer and key visual at Aniplex Online Fest 2023

One of the most anticipated anime, Solo Leveling, finally debuted its third and never-before-seen PV and a brand-new key visual on September 10 at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023. The anime, which is scheduled to premiere in January 2024 and will be included on the Winter 2024 anime list, was one of the main highlights of the Animplex Online Fest 2023.

The anime was supposed to debut in 2023, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the premiere was postponed to the winter of 2024. However, the anime is now prepared for release, and the winter of 2024 is only a few months away. With that, as soon as the PV and key visual for Solo Leveling were released, fans of the series immediately began spreading the word online.

The anime is based on the well-known Korean webtoon of the same name, which was created by Chugong and illustrated by Dubu.

Solo Leveling dominated the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 with a brand-new PV and a Key visual

The new details at Animplex Online Fest 2023 were pure joy for any Solo Leveling fans. As the Solo Leveling panel turn came, they released a new promo video (PV) and a key visual for the anime. The anime is slated to premiere in January 2024.

The two-minute and four-second video mainly focused on the series' main character, Sung Jinwoo. As the video progressed, it first introduced the viewers to the Gate, which connects the Solo Leveling world to another dimension. Following that, the promo video defined Hunters while featuring Choi Jong In, Cha Hae In, and others.

The next segment of the video introduced viewers to the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, also known as the weakest hunter in human history. As Jinwoo was introduced, the PV showed him trapped among statues that suddenly began to attack.

However, the video soon revealed that Jinwoo came out safe from where he was trapped and had experienced a second awakening. Following that, Jinwoo was seen in action, fighting monsters and deciding that in order to become strong, he would do whatever was necessary.

It wasn't all, though, as the panel also unveiled a fresh key image for the anime. In the picture, a gate is seen, and Sung Jinwoo is depicted sitting there with the monsters dead and the destroyed buildings around him. Fans will notice that there are actually three character images when they focus their attention on the image. To this end, it can be asserted that all three are Sung Jinwoo.

The sitting illustration of Jinwoo is from when he will be weak, while the two other pictures of Jinwoo are from when he will be powerful. The last final, which depicts a silhouette at the top of a building, represents Jinwoo at the pinnacle of his power and the strongest in the world.

In summation

The new details about Solo Leveling that were revealed to fans of the series were greatly appreciated. Additionally, based on the anime's trailer, the anime seems to have promising anime quality.

In addition, the anime will feature some of the most amazing fight scenes from the manhwa. However, since the anime won't be available until January 2024, fans can read the manhwa or look for other anime to watch in the interim.

Stay tuned for more Solo Leveling and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

