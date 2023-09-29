Berserk chapter 375: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Berserk, the widely acclaimed Japanese manga series penned by Kentaro Miura, has engrossed fans from across the globe with its hauntingly beautiful dark fantasy realm and gripping narrative. This saga traces the path of Guts, a solitary swordsman on a relentless quest for vengeance against Griffith, the enigmatic commander of the formidable Band of the Hawk mercenary group.
With its intricately detailed artwork and gripping storyline, Berserk has cultivated a devoted fanbase eagerly anticipating every new chapter. The highly anticipated Chapter 375 of the Berserk manga is slated to be unveiled on October 20, 2023, at 12 am JST.
All about chapter 375 of the Berserk manga: Release date & time, and plot overview of the series
Berserk Chapter 375 is expected to be released on Thursday, October 20, 2023, JST. The release schedule for Chapter 375 is as follows:
- Indian Standard Time (IST): at 8:30 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Central European Time (CEST): at 5 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023
- New York: at 11 am on Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Pacific Time (PST): at 8 am on Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Eastern European Time (EEST): at 06 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Philippines Standard Time (PHT): at 11 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Singapore Standard Time (SST): at 11 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): At 12 am on Friday, October 20, 2023
- Australian Capital Territory (ACST): at 01 am on Friday, October 20, 2023
- Eastern Indonesian Time (EIST): at 10 pm on Friday, October 20, 2023
- Korean Standard Time (KST): At 12 am on Friday, October 20, 2023
The tale presented in the series takes place within a medieval European-inspired world and delves into a complex and shadowy storyline. The narrative revolves around Guts, a highly skilled swordsman renowned as the Black Swordsman. His relentless pursuit of vengeance is directed towards Griffith, his former comrade turned-enemy. Guts seeks to avenge Griffith's treachery, which includes sacrificing their comrades and gaining otherworldly powers.
As the series unfolds, Guts' journey becomes deeply entangled with profound themes of fate, destiny, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. The manga delves into the complexities of human nature, portraying the horrors of war, the repercussions of ambition, and the indomitable strength residing within the human spirit.
Team behind the Berserk Series
Berserk, initially crafted by Kentaro Miura, made its debut as a prototype in 1988. The manga's official serialization commenced the following year, attracting considerable acclaim for its intricate artwork and blend of dark fantasy.
Unfortunately, in May 2021, Miura's untimely passing left fans grieving. However, the series triumphantly reemerged in June 2022 under the watchful guidance of Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga colleagues to honor Miura's legacy.
Their dedication ensures that Miura's vision and legacy are continually honored as the Berserk series progresses. The team's unwavering commitment to upholding the manga's quality and integrity guarantees fans a seamless continuation of the captivating storytelling for which Berserk is renowned.
Final Thoughts
Fans eagerly await Berserk Chapter 375, their anticipation mounting for the next installment of this beloved manga series. With its intricate storylines, captivating characters, and amazing artwork, Berserk has cemented its status as a masterpiece in the world of manga.
The release date and time of Chapter 375 signify a thrilling moment for fans who eagerly anticipate delving back into the haunting and immersive world of Berserk. Whether readers opt to embark on this manga journey through official channels or alternative platforms, the enduring allure of Berserk is destined to captivate audiences for years to come.
