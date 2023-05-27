Berserk chapter 374: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Many fans of Berserk are anxiously awaiting the publication of the book's Berserk chapter 374 because the last installment left everyone on a cliffhanger. With each new chapter, the artwork improves, and the panel when Griffith appeared on Guts' blade was especially stunning. As such, the previous chapter has given the story the drive it has long needed.

Kouji Mori, the devoted friend of the late Kentaro Miura, the original series creator, is unmistakably progressing towards something significant, although it seems to be taking him some time. However, readers are beginning to have a negative impression of the book due to the infrequent publication of the chapters and the dearth of noteworthy occurrences. While Mori can undoubtedly make a difference in this in a short period of time, Berserk chapter 373 appears to be establishing a deadline for Mori to take significant action.

Berserk chapter 374 will see the Kushans searching for the main protagonist

Release date and time, where to read

On Monday, June 26, 2023, the next chapter of Berserk will be be released at 12 am JST. The Berserk manga currently follows a monthly serialization, so readers will only get one new Berserk chapters every month. The Berserk chapter 373 worldwide schedule is as follows:

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Central European Time: 5 am on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 am on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Singapore Standard Time: 11 pm on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Pacific time: 8 am on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Eastern European Time: 6 am on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Philippines Standard Time: 11 pm on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Korean standard time: 12 am on Monday, June 26, 2023

Eastern Indonesian Time: 12 am on Monday, June 26, 2023

Australian Capital Territory: 12:30 am on Monday, June 26, 2023

Berserk chapter 374 will be available only in the Japanese market, Hakusensha's Young Animal, and Animal House Magazines. On the Dark Horse website, readers may purchase both print and digital copies of the series' volume book and read Berserk chapter 374.

Berserk chapter 373 recap

On the Seahorse ship, Isidro and Serpico began the chapter by discussing Schierke. According to Serpico, they had been seeking for him for a while. He was asked by Isidro if he was required for anything, after which he was informed of their condition by Isidro. When Casca was taken away, he instructed him to find out where she was. Meanwhile, Schierke wanted to perform a magical ritual.

She engaged in a prolonged meditation throughout that rite to heighten her capacity of perception and broaden her consciousness. After carefully examining the path, she spotted a dense OD gathering in the distance, which appeared to be flowing towards a single location. She decided to go there, following which she sees Guts on the ground and struggling to stand up.

Suddenly, the Dragon Slayer, Guts' weapon, revealed the Beast of Darkness, which will come into being in Berserk chapter 374. When the Beast saw his deplorable state, he began to chuckle, which triggered Guts' emotions and caused him to become enraged. The protagonist then seized his blade upon hearing it and rose to his feet once again. However, Griffith showed up and forced Guts to throw up just as he was ready to slash the beast with his sword. The chapter ended with him losing consciousness.

What to expect from Berserk chapter 374

Guts' situation is not looking good at all, which will be explored in Berserk chapter 374. He is close to passing away right now. As if things weren't bad enough already, Kushans have now assaulted their ship in the middle of the ocean. However, nobody on the ship was attacked by the Kushans since they seemed to be seeking for Guts in particular.

Poll : 0 votes