Bleach fandom celebrates Orihime's birthday with breathtaking fanarts

The kind, friendly and optimistic Orihime Inoue is one of the most beloved characters in Bleach, and is married to Ichigo Kurosaki, the protagonist of the series.

While there are times when she is perceived to be a little naive, Orihime is also the type of person who puts in a ton of effort, especially when it comes to academics.

Today, September 3, 2022, marks the character's birthday. To celebrate, the Bleach fanbase took to Twitter and uploaded an impressive array of fanart illustrations. Here, we take a look at some of these illustrations along with other media that was uploaded on social media to celebrate the fan-favorite character’s birthday.

Bleach abuzz with celebratory posts for Orihime Inoue’s birthday

Given the ton of talented artists in the Bleach fandom, it is no surprise that a bulk of the character's birthday posts were illustrations and fanarts.

While some drew Orihime in a style that was similar to the manga, there were a few that managed to draw her in their own unique way while retaining the essential details of this character. One particular artist (@ammlblmddn) posted that they had spent over five hours just coloring the illustration.

In Bleach, there's a popular scene in which Orihime is seen eating an entire loaf of bread. Despite the terrible circumstances under which this happens, a lot of fans adore this scene, which explains why many uploaded a still from here to mark Orihime's birthday. Fans also called her bread girl owing to the numerous instances that involve her enjoying a loaf of bread.

Fans also went through a few manga chapters and manga covers to take screenshots of some of their favorite moments in the series. Some well-loved manga panels made their way on social media, as fans recollected all the times that Orihime had an impact on the entire fanbase.

The Bleach fanbase also compiled images from the manga along with a few short clips of the anime to make celebratory birthday posts for Orihime.

There is a rising sense of anticipation among fans as October inches closer, since it is an important month for the fanbase. This is because the Thousand Year Blood War arc is finally getting animated and the episodes will be released in about a month's time. Fans have waited for over nine years for this story arc to be adapted.

This arc will be animated by Studio Pierrot, and fans are quite impressed with the teaser that was released during the Jump Festa event that took place earlier this year.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

