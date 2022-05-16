Why Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc is the most awaited release of 2022?

Standing strong among the Big 3 Shonen anime of all time, Bleach has always been the most popular one. With an ocean of characters and its enthralling plotline, the series garnered a lot of praise. Although it has been 10 years since the finale of 'The Lost Substitute Shinigami' arc aired, Bleach still retains a huge fanbase who have always remained loyal to the series.

After the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc was announced in the Jump Festa 2022, fans had a hard time suppressing their emotions, as they have been waiting for this sequel for over 10 years. Here is why the 'Thousand-Year Blood War' arc became the most awaited sequel of 2022.

What makes Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc the most awaited release of 2022

It was evident that Aizen was the major villain only for the first half of Bleach, but Yhwach the creator of Quincy, who is the primary antagonist in the entirety of the series, is yet to be revealed. Yhwach’s Identity and his powers remain a mystery, but in the 'Thousand-Year Blood War' arc fans will get to see how truly terrifying an antagonist can be.

The series has introduced many evil organizations like Bounts, Xcution, and Espadas which were composed of many characters who were appreciated for their uniqueness. However, the major antagonistic group, Wandenriech Sternritter, is one that each fan has been eagerly waiting for.

Bleach_Bae @Bleach_Bae Bleach Thousand Year Blood War



Manga vs Anime Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Manga vs Anime https://t.co/qrX08uFwYE

These individuals are capable of overthrowing Shinigamis, who are considered higher-level beings. With Ichigo having the powers of Shinigami, Fullbringer, and Hollow in the 'Thousand-Year Blood War' arc, he will come to realize that he is also a part of Quincy. Ichigo will also explore his ties regarding his newfound powers and how they are linked to his mother.

Up until now, the protagonist’s greatest feat of all time was assumed to be his Final Getsuga Tenshou, whereas his true potential is yet to be showcased. Even in the Fullbringer arc, Ichigo didn’t exceed his limits as he didn’t use his hollowfication with the newfound powers.

🌸𝓁𝓁𝓎 @dweebyllo Now that I'm finished with the JoJo anime I finally gave no excuses not to watch all of Bleach in prep for Thousand Year Blood War Now that I'm finished with the JoJo anime I finally gave no excuses not to watch all of Bleach in prep for Thousand Year Blood War https://t.co/LZZM7xeQPG

Going against an even more powerful character than Kugo Ginjo will drive Ichigo to the point where he will unleash all of his powers in one go, which will be truly captivating.

Moreover, there have been many questions that remain unanswered regarding Ichigo’s father being a Shinigami captain, the original Gotei 13, the Soul King, and why the Quincy are regarded as the arch enemies of Shinigamis, among many others.

✨Day | Chicago Fire Era 🔥 @Little_Rock17 Idk why I just remembered that #Bleach finally comes back in October with the Thousand-Year Blood War and we will see Rukia's bankai and I just started screaming internally Idk why I just remembered that #Bleach finally comes back in October with the Thousand-Year Blood War and we will see Rukia's bankai and I just started screaming internally 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/g1LLrgrBay

All these questions will certainly get answered in the 'Thousand-Year Blood War' arc. Fans will also get to see the remaining members of Espada and Xcution join hands with the Shinigamis. They will play a pivotal role by siding with the Shinigamis in their war against Quincy and their creator Yhwach.

The most enthralling aspect of Bleach is the distinctive Shikai and Bankai release of each character. However, fans never got to see some of the powerful Shikai and Bankai releases of characters like Kyoraku, Kenpachi, Ukitake, etc. in the series.

Cipher | CP/CR: LB4/Bleach @cipher_over OH. OH SHIT, ITS TIME. IM ON THE THOUSAND YEAR BLOOD WAR ARC OH. OH SHIT, ITS TIME. IM ON THE THOUSAND YEAR BLOOD WAR ARC https://t.co/RxVhyXI5KT

In the 'Thousand-Year Blood War' arc, fans will witness overwhelming prowess. Since the finale of 'The Lost Substitute Shinigami' arc, fans have been waiting for a major conclusion, which will finally draw the curtains on the Bleach Saga.

Edited by Khushi Singh