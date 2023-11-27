Kagurabachi chapter 12: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 12 will be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #53 on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12 am JST in Japan. Following its release, the chapter will be digitally available to read on MangaPlus, Viz Media, and other affiliated platforms of Shueisha.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro in a public hospital, recovering from the damage he sustained during his battle against Genichi Sojo. It was also revealed that Sojo had planned on using Char and the sacred Datenseki to recreate the enchanted blades.

As such, Chihiro and the Kamunabi squad assembled to take down Genichi Sojo and rescue Char. Considering how the chapter ended, fans are now excited for Kagurabachi chapter 12.

Kagurabachi chapter 12 may properly introduce the Kamunabi squad members

Release date, time, and where to read

Following the usual schedule, Kagurabachi chapter 12 will be released in the 53rd issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12 am JST. However, for a vast majority of the audience residing outside Japan, the chapter will be available on December 3, due to the varying time zones.

Notably, there's no official information about the manga going on a break. As such, manga enthusiasts can read Kagurabachi chapter 12 digitally on Shueisha's MangaPlus app, MangaPlus website, Viz Media's site, and Shonen Jump+ App.

The release date and timings for Kagurabachi Chapter 12 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, December 3 8 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, December 3 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, December 3 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, December 3 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, December 3 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, December 3 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, December 4 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, December 4 12:30 AM

A brief recap of Kagurabachi chapter 11

The chapter titled Awaken commenced with Chihiro Rokuhira waking up in a public hospital after recovering from the injuries he sustained in his battle against Sojo. As soon as he gained consciousness, the image of Char's severed leg popped up in his thoughts.

Azami and Shiba arrived and informed Chihiro about Hinao and Char's status. While Hinao survived, they couldn't find Char's location. However, Shiba was hopeful that the girl was alive. He then explained to Chihiro about the intel he gathered from Norisaku Madoka.

A panel from the manga (Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Apparently, Genichi Sojo possessed some of the Datenseki, which was the source material of the enchanted blade. It was revealed that the Datenseki (Stone Ore) was imbued with spirit energy. However, the chaotic nature of this power made it difficult to contain and forge a blade with it.

Kunishige Rokuhira was the only person in history to stabilize the ore's power and forge the enchanted Katanas. Since Kunishige was no longer alive, Sojo planned to use the Kyonagi Clan's DNA to stabilize the ore and make his own blade.

Genichi Sojo, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

That's why he abducted Char and kept him as an animal in a cage for his research. Shiba apologized to Chihiro for not anticipating Sojo's move. Azami then told him how the Mafia Boss' latest actions had raised concerns in the upper section of the Kamunabi.

As such, he assembled an elite corp of the Kamunabi group and introduced them to Chihiro. One of the Kamunabi members asked Chihiro for information regarding Sojo's blade so that they could make a proper plan of action.

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The protagonist accepted, but under one condition: he wanted to be a part of the operation. After many ifs and buts, the Kamunabi accepted. Even though Chihiro's physical condition prevented him from holding the blade for a month, he joined the squad to rescue Char.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 12

Char, as seen in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Given how the previous chapter ended, Kagurabachi chapter 12 is likely to introduce each member of the Kamunabi elite corp. Moreover, the next issue may also see Chihiro telling the squad about the secret of the Cloud Gouger blade and its abilities.

As for Genichi Sojo, he would try everything to recreate an enchanted blade. Therefore, Kagurabachi chapter 12 may also focus on Sojo and Char. Additionally, fans can also expect to see Azami and Shiba making their move to locate Sojo's hideout. Overall, the next chapter of Kagurabachi promises to be a fascinating one for fans.

