Will Nanami come back to life after Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18? Explained

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18, fans bid farewell to one of the series' most loved characters, Nanami Kento. While fans knew that the Shibuya Incident Arc was set to be tragic, not everyone was aware that the arc would see the end of a major supporting character like him. Thus, a question is bound to appear in fans' minds, will Nanami Kento return to the series?

Nanami Kento made his debut in the anime in episode 8. Since his arrival, he established himself as a valuable Jujutsu Sorcerer for Jujutsu High. He not only fought curses but also taught Yuji to fight during their battle against Mahito. Unfortunately, he ended up passing away at the hands of the Cursed Spirit.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18: Will Nanami Kento return back to life?

No, Nanami Kento will not return to life after his death in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18. Unlike other bodily injuries that could be fixed by some Reversed Curse Technique, Nanami Kento's body was completely torn to shreds. Hence, his body is unrecoverable, meaning that his return is impossible.

It is to be noted that Mahito's Cursed Technique allows him to transfigure someone's body in a way that he can destroy them with just a touch. He used this technique to destroy Nanami's body in an instant. This just proved how dangerous Mahito was.

That said, Nanami was already exhausted and severely injured prior to getting confronted by Mahito. After his long fight against Dagon, half his torso was burned away by Jogo, who believed that the Jujutsu Sorcerers had killed Dagon. Therefore, Nanami was already exhausted and close to death.

However, there was still a chance for him to be saved, if he were to reach Shoko Ieiri in time. Unfortunately, Nanami happened to walk into Mahito's position in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18.

The Cursed Spirit also used that opportunity to leave Yuji feeling helpless, as he killed his sensei right in front of him, which was followed by mocking him.

Does Nanami Kento reappear in the manga?

Yes, Nanami Kento does appear later in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. During the Shinjuku Showdown, Satoru Gojo was attacked by Ryomen Sukuna's Dismantle technique, which effectively chopped Gojo in two, killing him.

Hence, fans got to witness Gojo in the afterlife in the manga's chapter 236. There, Gojo happened to meet his dead friends and colleagues such as Nanami Kento, Suguru Geto, Masamichi Yaga, and Yu Haibara. In addition, there were some other people as well, who were involved in the Star Plasma Vessel incident.

During the scene, Nanami could be seen mocking Gojo for being satisfied with his death to a stronger opponent, comparing him to an old military general. That said, Nanami also believed that Gojo died in a way that was worthy of him. Hence, he sympathized with him, as both kept true to themselves during their final moments.

