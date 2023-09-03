Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Why Mahito is one of the series' biggest draws, explained

The latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 saw the return of one of the major antagonists of the series, Mahito, who has fascinated the fans for multiple reasons. Like many other shonen antagonists, this special grade curse is the incarnation of true evil and has an enthralling philosophy of his own.

Mangaka Gege Akutami has masterfully penned and illustrated the character of Mahito, showing how the embodiment of hatred pervading within the minds of human beings gives life to his character. Right from the very beginning, Mahito's uncontrolled malice sparked curiosity. As a result, many fans of the series are now excited to see the special grade curse in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Mahito's malice and philosophy make him a special character, more of which will be seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 reintroduced one of the major antagonists of the first season, Mahito, setting the internet abuzz in the process. The special grade curse serves as a formidable opponent. Being a unique antagonist born out of a negative emotion, i.e., hatred, Mahito exudes the miasma of the human civilization.

His chaotic philosophy is also born from evil desires, resentment, and corruption of humanity. Having gained insurmountable strength from the negative emotion, Mahito's goal was to evoke despair. Since he was born from human hatred, his ideology would naturally be the reflection of it.

The fact that Mahito gained the status of a special grade curse in no time speaks a lot about the all-pervasive nature of human resentment. He felt no remorse about ending the lives of innocent human beings because it was the most natural thing for him to do.

Just as the birds fly because they are obligated to use the wings they were born with, Mahito must also wreak havoc, or else his life wouldn't have meaning. Besides, the core emotion of his constitution (hatred), makes it logical for him to see human beings suffering. Perhaps that's why he was a part of the Shibuya plan in Jujutsu Kaisen 2.

Although Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 hasn't entirely revealed the true extent of his malice yet, fans can expect the epitome of despair from Mahito in the coming episodes. However, this is not the first time that fans have been pulled into a series because of its captivating villains.

Take, for example, Aizen Souske from Bleach, whose charisma, philosophy, ideology, and powers make him a fascinating character. Similarly, in Jujutsu Kaisen, Mahito has enthralled the fans with his amiable but manipulative personality, a fact that was seen when he befriended Junpei in season 1 and used him against his friend, Yuji Itadori.

There's not an ounce of goodness within Mahito, and that's exactly what pulls the viewers to this series. Although he is one of the most hated characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, he is also the reason why many fans have been attracted to his character.

As evident from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6, Mahito doesn't know the meaning of love, friendship, and other positive attributes of humanity. He showed no hesitancy to kill Kokichi Muta if it weren't for the Binding Vow.

Furthermore, to him, human lives hold little value because he can clearly see the shapes of the soul. As a curse, all the souls practically hold the same meaning to him, which is why he feels that there's no worth in saving or protecting human beings.

Mahito questions the basis of morality, where sorcerers killing thousands of curses are considered morally good, but the opposite isn't perceived in the same light. According to him, the concept of morality was created by human beings to justify their actions. As such, in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Mahito's philosophy would be explored more as development in the story takes a dark turn.

Last but not least, Mahito's powers (Idle Transfiguration) allow him to morph the souls of human beings into disfigured and ugly creatures, just like the hatred that can turn human beings into inhuman. In a sense, his Idle Transfiguration technique is a poetic extension of his vitriolic self. All in all, Mahito represents an aspect of human beings that they detest and cannot acknowledge as a part of their own.

