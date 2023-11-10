Does Jogo die in Jujutsu Kaisen? Fate of the character, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 aired, and it soon became the best episode of the series so far. The episode adapted three different battles, but what took centerstage was Jogo's battle against Sukuna. Although it was a completely one-sided beatdown by Sukuna, it splendidly illustrates the destruction Jogo was capable of.

Reincarnation and rebirth of cursed spirits have been hinted at and teased throughout the story, leading many fans to question, "Does Jogo die in Jujutsu Kaisen?" Sukuna most definitely burned Jogo to ashes and even invaded his flashback/limbo-like state to give him a sort of farewell. However, Jogo himself speaking about his rebirth has given rise to many discussions in the fandom.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 marks Jogo's end

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 delivered many different battles along with the much-awaited Jogo vs Sukuna beatdown. Released on November 9, 2023, the episode encompassed chapters 113 - 116 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, skillfully blending two pivotal fights, notably the Fushiguro battle and the intense clash between Sukuna and Jogo.

In contrast to previous episodes, season 2 episode 16 adeptly condensed the action, seamlessly weaving together multiple fights into a single episode. This strategy diverged from the manga's approach and often often spanned several chapters for individual confrontations. But it also elevated the fight scenes to a huge degree.

Jogo as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

However, the spotlight shone brightly on the Sukuna vs Jogo battle, a confrontation that debunked earlier perceptions of Jogo's strength. Despite the initial impression of weakness following humiliation at the hands of Gojo, the Shibuya Incident arc unveiled Jogo's destructive potential. The episode saw Jogo melting entire buildings and city blocks in a desperate bid to land a hit on the King of Curses.

The anime expanded upon the manga, illustrating Jogo's capabilities more vividly. Notable enhancements included Jogo firing at Sukuna, who skillfully dodged the fire bullets before tearing his hands apart. The destruction caused by Jogo's Maximum Meteor was portrayed on a grand scale, with buildings collapsing and twisting in a display of immense power.

Sukuna using flames (Image via MAPPA)

A pivotal highlight saw Jogo being slammed down floor by floor, emphasizing the intensity of the confrontation. Ultimately, Sukuna emerged victorious after challenging Jogo to a fire duel and later visiting him in the afterlife.

Jogo's character arc came full circle in the Shibuya Incident arc, as he met his end at the hands of Sukuna. The mysterious power employed by Sukuna to burn Jogo to ashes adds an air of enigma to the character's demise, with the details yet to be unveiled in the manga.

Notably, Jogo's incapacitation of Maki, Nanami, and Naobito showcased his formidable abilities. However, his death in episode 16 marked his final appearance in the series, as he has neither made an appearance nor been referenced in the manga since.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 concluded Jogo's character arc and gave a final answer to the question, "Does Jogo die in Jujutsu Kaisen?" The episode marked Jogo's last appearance, which was surreal considering that he managed to get acknowledged by Sukuna himself in his dying moments.

