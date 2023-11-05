Are Nanami and Maki dead in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15? Explained

In the most recent episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the intense battle between the jujutsu sorcerers and the powerful cursed spirit Dagon comes to an end. Jogo mourns the death of Dagon and launches an attack on Kento Nanami, Maki Zenin, and Naobito Zenin.

For those who're familiar with the manga, a mix of emotions arises at this moment. Despite these life-threatening injuries, both Nanami and Maki manage to survive this devastating confrontation. However, a tragic fate awaits Nanami in the future, as he will face a heart-wrenching encounter with Mahito that will reshape the story's direction.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Exploring the current status of Nanami and Maki after the events of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15

In the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, Jogo, one of the Special Grade cursed spirits, launched a powerful attack on Nanami and Maki. It happened right after he mourned the death of Dagon, another Special Grade cursed spirit. Naturally, fans were quite concerned about the status of these characters after such an intense attack.

Based on the events depicted in the manga, it is evident that Nanami survives the attack, as mentioned earlier. However, his actual demise occurs later in the story, when he confronts Mahito. Therefore, it can be concluded that Nanami is still alive after the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Regarding Maki Zenin, she also manages to survive the attack, as per the information provided in the manga. However, she does sustain serious injuries and ends up with scars all over her body.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Nanami's Tragic Death

Kento Nanami's Death (Image via Shueisha)

Nanami's death, however, takes place during his encounter with Mahito. Despite his injuries caused by Dagon and Jogo, Nanami ventures through Shibuya Station. Unbeknown to him, the cursed spirit Mahito lurks nearby. Their paths coincide eventually, and an intense confrontation ensues.

Yuji Itadori arrives at the station just as this development unfolds. Nanami smiles to Itadori and hands over the responsibilty to handle the situation from there. Tragically, however, right before Itadori's eyes, Mahito ends Nanami's life.

This pivotal event occurs after season 2 episode 15 and holds great importance in the storyline of the series. Nanami's untimely death serves as a turning point that deeply impacts both the characters involved and the overall narrative progression. It emphasizes the stakes and sacrifices faced by jujutsu sorcerers in their ongoing battle against cursed spirits.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Maki's survival

Maki Zen'in (Image via MAPPA)

As per the latest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, fans of Maki Zenin can find solace knowing that she remains alive and is well in the ongoing storyline.

For anime fans who have grown fond of Maki, there are exciting developments involving her character to look forward to in upcoming story arcs. She continues to have a major role in the manga and even has an entire arc dedicated to exploring her personal growth. However, these developments will unfold in the coming seasons of the series.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15

In season 2 episode 15 of Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Toji emerges from below Megumi's domain and exercises impressive combat skills after swiping Maki's nunchucks off of her. He confronts Dagon, successfully exorcising him and freeing others from his domain. To make matters more intense, Megumi is compelled to face Toji.

Meanwhile, Jogo arrives and bids farewell to Dagon before causing Nanami, Naobito and Maki to be engulfed in flames. Jogo senses one of Sukuna's fingers and discovers two girls feeding Yuji those fingers. He tries to harm them but is interrupted as Sukuna manifests from within Yujis body.

The girls request that Sukuna break Geto Suguru free from his doppelganger's influence in exchange for information about another one of his fingers. In a surprising turn of events, Sukuna kills one of the girls and intimidates the other, stating that they cannot order him around. He then turns to Jogo, who proposes a Binding Vow with Yuji to revive Sukuna.

However, Sukuna has different plans in mind. He offers a deal - if Jogo manages to land a hit on him, then he will work under Jogo while solely focusing on eliminating all humans in Shibuya, except for one individual. The episode concludes with Jogo accepting this proposition.

Final thoughts

The future of Nanami and Maki in season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen has become a topic of great speculation and excitement among fans. Although Nanami's unfortunate demise takes place later in the story, Maki's survival opens up possibilities for her continued involvement.

As the series progresses, viewers can anticipate revelations and impactful moments that will shape the narrative and the destinies of these beloved characters. Jujutsu Kaisen continues to captivate audiences with its storytelling and dynamic characters, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next installment in the epic battle, between jujutsu sorcerers and cursed spirits.

