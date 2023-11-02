MAPPA beats bad animation allegations with Toji vs Dagon in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 set another standard when it comes to animation and shows that Studio MAPPA is still delivering the goods this season. There were some corners of the anime community that said that some episodes had questionable animation, especially the previous one. However, Toji's battle with Dagon proved all the doubters wrong.

It's worth pointing out that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 is another example of how animation can have a lot of understandable ups and downs throughout an anime's run. Animation is a very complex job and while is amazing to see Toji fighting Dagon and see it depicted by MAPPA, it's worth noting that this is a job made by human beings. Thus, they are bound to feel exhausted every once in a while.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 showed stellar animation as Toji was fighting Dagon

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 had a lot of expectations because it was going to show the battle between Toji and Dagon and it didn't disappoint. It shows the full extent of Toji's abilities, overwhelming and defeating a Curse that four sorcerers couldn't defeat together.

As things were standing at the time, Dagon opened his Domain Expansion and the sorcerers' group made of Naobito, Nanami, Maki, and Megumi were overwhelmed by the Curse. Then Toji came in from one of the openings of the Domain and proceeded to physically dominate the Curse, slashing and cutting so much that Dagon's healing factor wasn't enough.

One of the reasons Toji is so beloved by the fans is that his fighting style is different from any other character in the series bar Maki and perhaps Yuji Itadori. He doesn't have any Cursed Energy but his Heavenly Restriction makes him a physical juggernaut. It makes him capable of overwhelming even the strongest opponents, coupled with his tactical know-how. All of those virtues, along with the amazing animation, were on display in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15.

The animation quality

Animation has become a major topic for a lot of anime fans in the community. Additionally, series like Attack on Titan by MAPPA or Demon Slayer by Ufotable are only raising the standard for what is expected of these productions. That is all well and good since it leads to a better visual spectacle but Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 also showed that people need to have a degree of patience with the studios.

Any anime's entire season is always going to have some inconsistencies from one episode to another. An example of this would be the comparison between the recent and the previous episodes, because of budget and time restrictions. The people at MAPPA and any other studio are human beings and they simply cannot push themselves beyond their limits, which is shown in the way they are treated at their offices.

MAPPA Studios has done a phenomenal job with the two seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen, crafting a project that is currently enjoying a lot of success in the medium. While some moments are definitely less stellar when it comes to animation, this is par for the course in even the best projects, so that is something that fans need to understand in these circumstances.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 was another great moment in what has been an amazing project thus far, elevating some parts of Gege Akutami's work. In that regard, fans need to appreciate episodes like this one as is the direct result of a lot of people's hard work and dedication to deliver a quality product.

