Jujutsu Kaisen already confirmed how Gojo could return, but nobody noticed

Jujutsu Kaisen fans were hit with Satoru Gojo's death a few chapters ago in the manga and the effect still lives on. Leaving aside how beloved Gojo is, a lot of fans have argued that this has led to author Gege Akutami writing himself into a corner: considering that Gojo was by far the strongest sorcerer available for the good guys, it seems that there is no one capable of defeating Sukuna anymore.

However, while it seems clear as day that Gojo has been killed by Sukuna and is not coming back, the theories by the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom continue. Now there is a theory going on about how Satoru could return and get back into the fold with a new technique, and while that seems highly unlikely, there are some valid arguments for said theory.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

The Jujutsu Kaisen theory that suggests Gojo could make a comeback

Expand Tweet

There is a theory among Jujutsu Kaisen fans that Satoru Gojo has yet to unlock a final Hollow technique and this one is going to be about the color white. This is emphasized by the anime during the Hidden Inventory arc where Satoru is practicing with a pen and shows all the different colors of his Hollow technique (red, blue, and purple) while also showing the color white.

This is further emphasized by one of the covers of the manga's volumes, showing Gojo taking off his blindfold, showing his tongue, and having a white ray of energy in his hand. While these may have been stylistic choices made by author Gege Akutami, this white ray is also shown on the July cover of Shonen Jump, featuring Yuji Itadori and Gojo, which has further motivated this theory.

It is also worth pointing out that Gojo is the kind of character who gets stronger and develops new abilities when he is on the brink of death. His fight with Toji Fushiguro in the Hidden Inventory arc is the best example of this as he finally learned Reverse Cursed Technique when he was about to die and Gojo himself even recalls this confrontation while fighting Sukuna.

The value of Gojo coming back to the story

Expand Tweet

There is an argument to be made that Satoru Gojo could come back in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, but there needs to be a discussion on whether that is the best course of action for the series. As mentioned earlier, while is true that Gege Akutami has potentially written himself into a corner with the sorcerer's death, bringing him back to life could do more harm than good for the series' narrative.

Gojo has mentioned time and time again that he wants his students to do better than him and improve what he considers to be an awful Jujutsu society. Before his death, Satoru was viewed as the series' equivalent of Superman: that he could do everything, save everybody, and that everybody was safe if he was there. Now that he has been killed by Sukuna, the stakes are bigger than ever before and it seems that no one is safe, which is one of Akutami's biggest virtues as an author.

While developing a valid way to defeat Sukuna has its own share of problems right now, bringing Gojo back would cheapen the shock of his death and would lessen the value of other characters, mainly Yuji and Yuta Okkotsu. Especially considering Satoru's poignant final moments with Suguru Geto, Nanami Kento, and others, bringing him back to life would affect the series' tension, considering how other characters have been killed and not being brought back.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami could potentially bring Gojo back and the series has some narrative tools that could make the decision somewhat logical. However, from a narrative perspective, it is hard to see this one making a lot of sense, although that is up for the mangaka to decide.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.