Sukuna vs Jogo sets fire to the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom (and Mappa finally redeems itself)

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 17, fans were finally treated to the highly anticipated Jogo vs Sukuna fight. While glimpses of this epic battle were teased in trailers, the less detailed portrayal disappointed many fans. However, the episode exceeded all expectations, emerging as one of the best in the series.

It showcased Sukuna's overwhelming power and confidence, captivating viewers with its intense cinematic experience. Despite previous concerns about animation quality, the episode's brilliance highlighted the talent of the animators and the dedication of the Jujutsu Kaisen team, reaffirming the series' appeal among fans.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

"This is art of highest caliber": Fans call Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 the best in the series so far

Featuring the long-awaited Sukuna vs Jogo showdown, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 not only met but exceeded the soaring expectations of fans, reigniting the passion within the fandom. This episode served as a powerful redemption for Studio MAPPA, especially after what fans called a disappointingly animated episode 14

The adaptation of the intense battle was nothing short of spectacular, seamlessly blending anime-original scenes with reimagined manga panels. The result was a cinematic masterpiece that some fans have hailed as the best episode in the series so far.

What truly set this episode on fire within the fandom was its ability to showcase Sukuna in his full glory. Fans rejoiced as Sukuna took the front stage, displaying his overwhelming power and confidence in the battle. The episode brilliantly encapsulated the clash between two immensely strong beings, highlighting Sukuna's menacing aura and dominance.

It wasn't just a fight; it was a visceral experience that left viewers on the edge of their seats. Amidst the acclaim, fans took a noteworthy step by redirecting their appreciation towards the animators and the JJK animation team, recognizing their dedication and hard work.

This shift in focus from the studio to the individuals behind the scenes emphasized the talent and effort poured into creating such an awe-inspiring episode. As Sukuna and Jogo's battle unfolded with gripping intensity, it became a testament to the dedication of the animators and a beacon of hope for the series' future episodes.

Previous reservations against MAPPA

Following Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14, intense debates erupted within the fanbase, criticizing Studio MAPPA's workplace practices and overworking issues. The controversy escalated when several animators publicly voiced their struggles on X (formerly Twitter), shedding light on the industry's harsh realities.

MAPPA's reputation further suffered after a recent interview discussing its strategy for achieving widespread acclaim. Consequently, the studio's name became tarnished among fans, highlighting the pressing need for improved working conditions in the animation industry.

Final thoughts

Recent revelations about MAPPA's strategies and workplace practices, coupled with lapses in animation quality and public meltdowns, have significantly tarnished their reputation. While season 2, episode 17, showcased their artistic prowess, rebuilding trust among fans will undoubtedly be a prolonged process for the studio.

