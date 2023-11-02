MAPPA president's "shortcut" is responsible for the terrible state of their animators

MAPPA's CEO recently unveiled their ambitious plan to compete with industry giants like Ufotable and Kyoto Animation. Their strategy focused on producing high-quality anime and taking on multiple projects annually to catch up with these renowned studios. However, following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14, MAPPA faced severe criticism for poor-quality animation.

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14 director, Hokuto Sadamoto, even broke down, shedding light on the challenging conditions faced by the team. As fans increasingly recognize that senior executives bear responsibility for these issues, there's a growing consensus that a shift in focus, emphasizing quality over quantity, is crucial for the studio's future success and reputation.

Studio MAPPA's recent statements add fuel to the fire

MAPPA's recent statement revealed their CEO's ambitious strategy. To compete with industry giants like Ufotable and Kyoto Animation, the studio behind JJK planned to produce multiple high-quality anime projects annually. This approach, however, angered anime and manga fans.

Comparing themselves to studios renowned for their ethical practices, many fans found the studio's actions distasteful and outright villainous. The decision to animate multiple popular IPs simultaneously not only appeared counterproductive but also led to overworking their employees.

Fans' discontent peaked after the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14, where they noticed a drop in animation quality. The alleged cause was the studio's tight schedules and overworking of animators.

An animator's meltdown about their harsh working conditions, along with allegations of nondisclosure agreements preventing them from speaking out, painted a grim picture of the studio's internal environment.

Fans empathized with the animators' frustrations, understanding the challenges they faced in maintaining the studio's high standards under such pressure.

The prevailing sentiment among fans was clear: MAPPA's shortcut strategy tarnished their reputation and led to the suffering of their dedicated staff. Many fans advocated for a change in the studio's approach, urging them to follow the example of studios like Ufotable and Kyoto Animation.

Focusing on fewer projects, providing animators with reasonable timelines, and fostering a healthy work environment could not only have improved MAPPA's image but also ensured the well-being of their employees.

Fans believed that directing criticism toward the executives and their strategies, rather than the animators, was essential to bringing about positive change in the industry.

Final thoughts

According to fans, MAPPA can fix its image­ simply by taking on less work and honing in on fewer projects. This can take the load off the animators and e­ven fast-track the mending of the­ studio's tainted image among fans. Studios like Kyoto Animation serve as proof, setting a golden standard with their reportedly great working environments.

Fans say that if the studio slows down and goes for quality, not quantity, they can stand toe-to-toe with big name­s like Ufotable and Kyoto Animation, leading to a bright future for anime.

