Where to watch Violet Evergarden anime? Streaming details explored

Based on the Japanese light novel series by Kana Akatsuki and Akiko Takase, the Violet Evergarden anime has continued to enchant its audience to date through its delightful narrative embedded with rich overtones of visual brilliance and a touch of poignance.

The Violet Evergarden anime is considered one of the finest works of Kyoto Animation Studio, as they dexterously articulated the written text of the light novel through a visual medium.

While Kyoto Animation Studio was met with an unfortunate tragedy in the form of arson, their legacy lives on through titles such as Violet Evergarden. Considering its immense popularity, many new fans have expressed their desire to watch the anime. As such, this article delves into the streaming details of Violet Evergarden anime.

Violet Evergarden anime can be streamed on Netflix in most regions

Expand Tweet

Hailed as one of the best anime series of all time, Violet Evergarden has certainly occupied a special place in everyone's heart. From an intriguing plot to compelling characters, the anime has everything that instantly hooks the audience. So, where can this anime be streamed?

Anime enthusiasts would like to know that Netflix has secured the digital distribution rights for the Violet Evergarden anime series. As such fans from multiple regions such as the USA, India, Canada, Philippines, New Zealand, Brazil, Germany, and others, can watch all the episodes of Violet Evergarden on Netflix.

Violet Evergarden as seen in the anime (Image via Netflix)

Unfortunately, the series is not available to watch on either Crunchyroll or Hulu. That being said, it can be bought on Apple TV in a few selected regions. On the other hand, interested fans can also purchase the Blu-ray DVD version of Violet Evergarden anime. In other words, plenty of options are available for those who want to watch this amazing animation series.

What to expect from Violet Evergarden anime

Expand Tweet

Kana Akatsuki and Akiko Takase's splendid light novel inspired the Violet Evergarden anime. It's a fascinating work of fiction that enchants the audience through its portrayal of war and its consequences. The narrative also takes a fantastical approach to exploring drama involving its central characters in a visually stunning manner.

In a post-war setting, the story follows a young girl named Violet Evergarden, who was raised for the sole purpose of obliterating the enemy forces. Hospitalized and injured during the final moments of the war, Violet was only left with the words of the person she held dearest, but she didn't know their meaning.

Violet Evergarden (Image via Netflix)

Recovering from her old wounds, Violet seeks a new purpose in her life, all the while searching for the meaning behind those words. As such, she starts a new life working at a CH Postal Service and witnesses the work of an Auto Memory Doll. The terrific capabilities of this doll allowed it to transcribe people's thoughts and feelings into words on paper.

Inspired by this notion, Violet Evergarden begins to work as an Auto Memory Doll which takes her on a delightful adventure where she will not only reshape others' lives but also attain self-discovery.

Additional information about the anime

Violet Evergarden anime (Image via Netflix)

Based on the light novel series penned by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase, Violet Evergarden aired 13 episodes from January 11, 2018, to April 5, 2018, in Japan. An OVA episode was subsequently released on July 4 of the same year, along with the final Blu-ray and DVD volume.

This animation project was produced by Kyoto Animation Studio under the direction of Taichi Ishidate. While Reiko Yoshida handled the screenplay, Akiko Takase designed the characters, and Yota Tsuruoka composed the music. Moreover, the opening theme, titled Sincerely, was performed by True, while the mesmerizing ending theme, Michishirube, was sung by Minori Chihara.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.