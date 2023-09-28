Will Hikone appear in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War anime? Possibilities explored

The possibility of seeing Hikone in the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War anime has become an intriguing topic of discussion in the community. As fans would know, Hikone was first introduced in the world of Bleach through one of the most popular spin-off light novels named Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World by Ryogo Narita.

As an androgynous artificial hybrid soul created for a specific purpose, Hikone had a pivotal role to play in Narita's light novel. Considering the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War anime has shown several moments where it deviated or included new elements into the story, fans want to know whether Hikone might appear in this or the next installments of the Bleach TYBW anime adaptation.

Appearance of Hikone in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War anime is an unlikely scenario

While Hikone is a fairly popular character from Ryogo Narita's light novel Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World, they are unlikely to appear in the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War anime unless the studio decides to incorporate the main events of the novel into the series.

Notably, the latest season of the Bleach: Thousand Year-Blood-War anime saw Studio Pierrot under the supervision of Tite Kubo, including Shinji's Bankai, which was one of the exclusive moments in Ryogo Narita's light novel. This gave several fans hope that Hikone might also feature in the anime adaptation.

Hikone in Bleach Brave Souls (Image via Klab Games)

However, as it is known, Hikone plays an essential role in the events of Narita's light novel. Considering the story of this light novel takes place after the events of the Great War, it's highly improbable for Hikone to appear in the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War anime.

So, for Hikone to feature in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War, Studio Pierrot has to adapt the main events of the light novel, which seems unlikely right now. Even though there are only 70–75 chapters left for the next two cours of the anime, it's improbable for the studio to adapt the narrative of post-war, which doesn't even feature the protagonist, Ichigo Kurosaki.

Hikone in Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World (Image via Ryogo Narita)

As such, Hikone's appearance in Bleach can only become a definite possibility if the Studio decides to animate Ryogo Narita's light novel as a different series. On the other hand, it will be fascinating if Tite Kubo decides to include Hikone as a character in Bleach Hell Arc, should he ever work on it.

About Hikone in Bleach and the reason behind their existence

While Hikone may not appear in the events of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War, they are nonetheless an integral character in Bleach. According to Ryogo Narita's light novel, Hikone is described as a genderless artificial hybrid soul created by Seinosuke Yamada (Hanataro's brother) and Aura Michibine on the orders of Tsunayashiro Tokinada.

While they served as a retainer to the Tsunayashiro family, Hikone's purpose of existence was sinister. The light novel's narrative reveals that Tokinada created Hikone as the Soul King's replacement.

A clip of Tokinada and Hikone in Bleach Brave Souls (Image via Klab Games)

As the last member of the Tsunayashiro clan, Tokinada was a true evil mastermind who wanted to take over the Soul Society's institutions and rule over the world. However, it was only possible if he could control the Soul King.

As such, he commissioned Seinosuke and Aura to create an artificial hybrid being by combining thousands of souls of Soul Reapers, Hollows, Quincies, and Fullbringers. Tokinada also retrieved Gremmy Thoumeaux's brain from the Great War and used it on Hikone to provide them with stability. That's how Hikone came into being and became a loyal puppet of Tokinada.

