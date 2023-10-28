Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14 backlash drives animators to despair (and MAPPA is to blame)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been producing quality content for its viewers, but a small portion of the fanbase is unhappy with the animation studio. The latest episode featured a breathtaking fight between Maki, Naobito, Nanami, and Dagon, which was the topic of discussion among discontented viewers.

While most fans were happy with Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14, some found the animation quality dropped. Naturally, those who criticized the episode directed it towards the animators and the episode director. However, the real reason behind the apparent drop in quality could lie in MAPPA's alleged schedule and the time crunch animators face while taking up any project.

The real issue with Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 from a production standpoint

It all started when one of the MAPPA animators (@JMulli02) spoke out on X and provided his terrible experience as an animator. While the studio's name was not mentioned, the fact that he worked on Jujutsu Kaisen was enough of a hint for fans to understand that this was concerning MAPPA.

Fans expressed their opinions on the tight schedules that MAPPA imposed on its animators, which led to them working for a sustained period without a break.

Furthermore, allegations suggested that MAPPA had its employees sign a nondisclosure agreement, which forbade them from expressing their opinions about their experience in the company. This led many fans to speculate that the animation studio doesn’t want the public to know about the working conditions of animators while working on numerous projects, including Jujutsu Kaisen.

While this was the main issue the public wanted to address, a sizeable chunk of the fanbase seems to have lost sight. A small section of the fanbase wasn’t happy with the animation quality of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 14, and blamed the animators for the lousy animation quality.

In response, one of the animators spoke out, and it was disheartening to see the animator apologize to the fanbase despite putting in more hours than anyone should. There is no doubt that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is incredibly well-animated. If fans wish to criticize the show for a drop in quality, it should be directed toward the executives at MAPPA.

As stated in the tweet above, the animators didn’t have enough time to work on the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and give fans what they wanted. Despite the time crunch, the animators ensured that the episodes were released on time while maintaining the high standards that MAPPA had set.

Animators take a great deal of pride in their work, and not having the time to complete the task at hand is frustrating.

If fans want higher animation quality from the studio, animators deserve a fair chance to deliver. This can be achieved if MAPPA took on fewer projects and focused on big titles such as the Jujutsu Kaisen, which they already have. Therefore, subjecting the animators and the episode director to criticism will only add to the poor work experience that they deal with regularly.

