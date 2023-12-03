Kagurabachi chapter 12: The Kamunabi finds Sojo's hideout, Chihiro makes his move to save Char

The highly anticipated Kagurabachi chapter 12 explored the Kamunabi elite group plotting Sojo's downfall. After tracking down the mafia boss' hideout, the Kamunabi followed along with their plans. Elsewhere, Chihiro Rokuhira infiltrated one of Sojo's bases, where he had potentially kept Char.

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi, Chihiro Rokuhira woke up in a hospital after recovering from the injuries he sustained from the battle against Sojo. Once Azami and Shiba arrived at his cabin, he learned the true reason behind why the mafia boss abducted Char.

Even though he was physically unfit, Chihiro begged the Kamunabi to let him become a part of their operation. Eventually, he joined the elite group and swore to bring back the little girl.

Kagurabachi chapter 12 highlights: Genichi Sojo brutally kills his customers and prepares to face the Kamunabi

Kagurabachi chapter 12 was published in Shuiesha's Weekly Shonen Jump 53 on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12 am JST. Titled Preparation, the chapter kicked off with the bespectacled Kamunabi sorcerer revealing their plan to Chihiro.

The sorcerer had employed someone to track down Sojo's secret hideout. Once they learned the location, the group would move accordingly. Later in Kagurabachi chapter 12, Shiba noticed Chihiro's unwavering resolve despite his poor physical condition.

He also recalled a sweet memory of him, Azami, and Chihiro from when he was 18, and something sparked his thoughts. At that point, Chihiro received a call from an unidentified person. It was probably from the Kamunabi, asking him to join them.

Genichi Sojo as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 12 then shifted the perspective to Genichi Sojo. While enjoying his bath, the mafia boss pondered over Chihiro's words. He couldn't believe Kunishige Rokuhira had a son, considering there were no records of the same. What's more, he didn't even know about the seventh enchanted blade's existence.

At that moment in Kagurabachi chapter 12, three men arrived at Sojo's place. The pack's leader returned a sword that Sojo had sold them. Although they were able to eliminate their target using the enchanted blade's replica, it killed their ace member.

After a few heated exchanges of words, the man tried attacking Sojo. However, the mafia boss easily killed all three men, splattering blood everywhere. After finishing his bath and drying his hair with a hair dryer, Sojo realized he had to understand the blade, Cloug Gouger better.

Sojo using Cloud Gouger in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He asked his subordinates for the blade and headed outside. Interestingly, he knew the Kamunabi would be waiting for him. The bespectacled sorcerer named Ikuto Hagiwara observed Sojo and prepared to face him along with the other Kamunabi members.

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 12 focused on another hideout where Char was held captive. A couple of guards suddenly noticed a black goldfish-like creature floating around.

A shadowy figure then attacked them, killing two out of three guards. Interestingly, that figure was none other than Chihiro Rokuhira. The chapter ended with the protagonist peering down at the remaining guard, who was left stunned.

Kagurabachi chapter 12 analysis and conclusion

Although the manga is moving at a rapid pace, Takeru Hokazono hasn't let the intensity drop. On the contrary, Kagurabachi chapter 12 ended on a fascinating note, leaving fans intrigued about the next installment.

Interestingly, the latest issue saw a different side of Sojo's character. He seems to have developed a crooked mindset, possibly due to his past, which will be disclosed later. Moreover, it was also revealed how he sells the enchanted blade's replica to his customers. Perhaps it was his way of testing whether or not his product works.

Sojo vs Chihiro in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The only disappointing aspect of the latest chapter was the lack of information on Kamunabi. Undoubtedly, the manga's pacing is responsible for this issue.

Nonetheless, Kagurabachi chapter 12 had everything a fan could have asked for; lore, action, and intensity. The ending was the icing on the cake, considering how Chihiro single-handedly eliminated two guards, despite his poor condition.

