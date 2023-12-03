Jujutsu Kaisen will soon reveal Sukuna's real name

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most acclaimed series in both anime and manga communities. While the ongoing second season delves into the Shibuya Arc incidents in the anime, the manga concurrently unravels a series of intriguing developments.

Chapter 244 of the manga concludes with Higuruma expanding his domain and accusing Sukuna of the mass murder in Shibuya. However, the closing dialogue takes a suspenseful turn as Higuruma stops short of mentioning Sukuna’s name.

The heightened suspense has led to several speculations among fans. There is a strong possibility that mangaka Gege Akutami will reveal the true name of the King of Curses in the upcoming chapter.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The next Jujutsu Kaisen chapter is expected to unveil Sukuna’s human name

The latest chapter in Jujutsu Kaisen manga, chapter 244, starts with the long-awaited Sukuna vs. Yuji and Higuruma showdown. The fandom is bubbling with anticipation, eagerly speculating about the upcoming dynamics of this courtroom battle of death.

The series had previously disclosed that Ryomen Sukuna is not the actual name of the individual the fandom recognizes as Sukuna. In Chapter 3, Gojo mentioned in his conversation with Yuji that the King of Curses was formerly a human sorcerer bestowed with the title “Ryomen Sukuna.”

The term ‘Ryomen Sukuna’ originally translates to “two-faced demon” and has its roots in Japanese mythology. The name is derived from the Nihon Shoki, also known as Nihongi or The Chronicles of Japan.

The concluding dialogue in chapter 244 creates suspense surrounding Sukuna’s name

Following Sukuna’s showdown with Hajime Kashimo, the battle between Sukuna, Yuji Itadori, and Hiromi Higuruma commences. The flashback scenes in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 reveal the plans devised by Yuji, Higuruma, and their allies to defeat this formidable foe.

Despite having Higuruma’s powerful Domain Expansion, Deadly Sentencing, at their disposal, they grapple with the challenge of formulating a concrete strategy. The prevailing concern is that even Yuji and Higuruma’s combined strength may not suffice.

Yet, Yuji ultimately devises a way to confront and potentially defeat Sukuna. He suggests resuming his courtroom trial, to which Higuruma agrees. The latter proposes that by doing so, they can include Sukuna as a co-defendant in the Shibuya massacre and prosecute him with the death penalty.

Gojo's dialogue about Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

During the Sukuna vs. Yuji and Higuruma face-off, Higuruma expands his domain. Thus, the deadly courtroom battle ensues with Yuji’s third trial. Higuruma presents the evidence asserting Yuji’s innocence, referring to the false confession during the second trial to Yuji’s sense of responsibility. He clarifies that the true criminal is Sukuna.

However, mangaka Gege Akutami heightens the suspense as the dialogue ends with,

“The real culprit is…”.

This development sparks speculation that Higuruma’s domain would likely accuse Sukuna with his original human name rather than the title “Ryomen Sukuna” he received. Consequently, a section of the fandom speculates that the name reveal will occur in the subsequent chapter (chapter 245).

Other possible speculations and their downsides

Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Several other theories that suggest otherwise are circulating in the fandom. One of them states that the court may blame Megumi, similar to what happened with Yuji previously. Several reasons contribute to this speculation.

Firstly, Sukuna resides within Megumi’s body at present. Thus, finding Megumi as a co-defendant is plausible. Even if Sukuna is held accountable for the crime, there’s a possibility that he may argue that the act was done in the process of subduing Mahoraga, whom Megumi had initially unleashed.

However, these theories have their inconsistencies. If the responsibility does shift to Megumi, Sukuna would still face consequences since he is currently reincarnated within Megumi Fushiguro’s body. Furthermore, Sukuna will likely want to retain the formidable Ten Shadows Cursed Technique. Therefore, the idea of him pinning the blame on Megumi seems improbable.

