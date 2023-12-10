Demon Slayer Season 4 announces spring 2024 release with a trailer

On Sunday, December 10, 2023, Aniplex unveiled the Promotional Reel 2024, confirming the release window for Demon Slayer Season 4. According to the PV, Hashira Arc's anime adaptation is all set to premiere in Spring 2024 with a special one-hour-long episode.

Under the production of Ufotable, Demon Slayer Season 4 was officially green-lit in June 2023. The upcoming Hashira arc's anime adaptation will see Tanjiro Kamado meet the Stone Hashira, Himejima, who intends to prepare him as a Hashira. As such, Tanjiro will go through rigorous training and become ready for the upcoming battles.

Demon Slayer Season 4 TV anime is set to release in Spring 2024

As mentioned earlier, the Promotional Reel 2024 for Demon Slayer, released on December 10, 2023, confirmed the release date for Hashira Arc's TV anime adaptation. According to the announcement, Demon Slayer Season 4 is scheduled to be released in Spring 2024 with a special one-hour episode.

Unfortunately, the official staff has yet to reveal a narrower date. However, fans can expect the anime to air sometime in April 2024. The Promotional Reel 2024 begins with breathtaking action sequences featuring Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, Nezuko, and other characters.

Tanjiro Kamado, as seen in the trailer (Image via Ufotable)

After taking fans down the memory lane, the reel enters a new chapter, showcasing the remaining Hashiras, including Tengen Uzui, Shinobu Kocho, Muichiro Tokito, Mitsuri Kanroji, Obanai Iguro, Sanemi Shinazugawa, Gyomei Himejima, and Giyu Tomioka.

Besides them, the trailer shows Nezuki looking at the sun through a window. The announcement for Demon Slayer Season 4 ends with a shot featuring Tanjiro. Following that, the screen shows Spring 2024 as the anime's release window.

In addition to the Demon Slayer Season 4 TV animation, the Promotional Reel 2024 confirmed a movie titled Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, which will hit the 4K and IMAX screens on February 23, 2024. A key visual for the movie has also been unveiled.

Interestingly, the film will feature Episode 11 of Demon Slayer Season 3 and Episode 1 of the upcoming Hashira Training Arc anime. According to the Promotional Reel 2024, the movie will have a "World Tour" in more than 140 countries.

Cast and Staff

Himejima, as seen in the Demon Slayer Season 4 visual (Image via Ufotable)

The official website for Demon Slayer Season 4 has listed the cast and staff for the anime. Haruo Sotozaki is returning to produce the anime at Ufotable Studios. Apart from him, Akira Matsushima is working as the Chief Animation Director and Character Designer.

Natsuki Hanae reprises his role as Tanjiro Kamado, while Akari Kito will lend her voice to Nezuko Kamado. Hiro Shimono returns to play Zenitsu, while Yoshitsugu Matsuoka will star as Inosuke Hashibira.

The names of other cast members are here as follows:

Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka

Katsyuki Konishi as Tengen Uzui

Kengo Kawanishi as Muchiro Tokito

Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji

Saori Hayami as Shinobu Kocho

Kenichi Suzumura as Obanai Iguro

Tomokazu Sugita as Gyomei Himejima

As mentioned earlier, the Hashira Training arc's anime adaptation will see Tanjiro Kamado go through intense training to become as powerful as a Hashira. He will unlock his innate potential to face off against Muzan and other Upper Moon Demons.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.