Demon Slayer Season 4 reveals exact time of crucial announcement

On Monday, November 27, the official Demon Slayer anime X account announced the date and time for "Promotion Reel 2024." It is set to reveal new information about the anime. The Promotion Reel 2024 is set to be released worldwide on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 9 pm JST.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc was announced right after the end of the third season. Since then, the anime has released a teaser trailer, showcasing the character visuals for the upcoming season. Following that, the anime is finally set to reveal new information in December 2023.

Demon Slayer may reveal new information about the Hashira Training Arc in December

Back on October 29, 2023, Demon Slayer anime's official X account revealed that the series was set to make important announcements about the anime on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

With the date closing in on fans, the X account revealed the exact timings for the announcement. According to the latest update from the anime's official social media accounts, new information about Demon Slayer anime will be revealed in the eagerly-awaited “Promotion Reel 2024“

Mitsuri and Obanai as seen in the upcoming anime's visuals (Image via Ufotable)

The Promotion Reel 2024 is set to be released worldwide on December 10, at 9 pm JST, and will likely reveal details about the upcoming Hashira Training Arc.

The broadcast is set to take place on YouTube and other distribution services worldwide. Later, it will also get published on the Aniplex YouTube channel. As for Japan, the new information will be broadcast on local television such as Fuji TV and other networks nationwide.

Shinobu Kochou as seen in the upcoming anime's visuals (Image via Ufotable)

As part of this, the anime is also set to broadcast Demon Slayer TV -THE WORLD-. The event is set to provide the latest information on the anime. The stream for the same will begin worldwide simultaneously from Sunday, December 10, at 11 pm JST.

The stream will be available to watch on ABEMA in Japan and the Aniplex YouTube channel worldwide.

Sanemi Shinazugawa as seen in the upcoming anime's visuals (Image via Ufotable)

Lastly, there is also set to be a special screening in Japan to commemorate the Hashira fights fans have witnessed till now. The screening is set to include Mugen Train Arc episode 6, Entertainment District Arc episode 10, and Swordsmith Village Arc episode 8. This will take place at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya on the same day, i.e., December 10, at 7:30 pm JST.

Tengen Uzui voice actor Katsuyuki Konishi will also be present at the event. In addition, Yuma Takahashi will join him as a moderator.

