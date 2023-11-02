Demon Slayer anime is already past its prime (and there is no going back)

Given that the Demon Slayer anime recently hinted at a new update regarding its upcoming season, fans of the series are quite excited about the same. However, unlike the previous seasons, the upcoming anime has yet to generate much hype. Fans are naturally wondering what the reason behind this is.

Many ardent fans of the series may be led to believe that the lack of a new teaser is the reason why there has been a drop in hype. However, that isn't all there is to it. In reality, the Demon Slayer anime had started losing its charm during the third season's run itself. So, has the anime already gone past its prime?

Why Demon Slayer anime may have already gone past its prime?

Expand Tweet

When the Demon Slayer anime was first released, it did not amass an audience as large as it could have. It was only after the first season's episode 19 was released that anime fans began taking note of the series. This was due to the clips circulating online that saw Tanjiro defeat Rui using his Sun Breathing Technique.

The animation sequence in that particular scene helped Ufotable amass a large audience for Demon Slayer anime as the studio capitalized on the same for their film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.

Kyojuro Rengoku as seen in Demon Slayer movie (Image via Ufotable)

This film was later broken down into episodes, along with additional scenes for the television anime's second season. While fans, having watched the movie, disliked the Mugen Train Arc in the television anime, Ufotable managed to pull back the audience with the Entertainment District Arc.

The Entertainment District Arc was the biggest benchmark of the series, as it saw all the main characters of the series, alongside Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, fight against Upper Moon Demons Gyutaro and Daki. The fights were well-animated and flashy, giving fans an out-of-the-world experience.

Daki as seen in the Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)

Unfortunately, the anime had a fairly big letdown after that. While fans were initially hyped for the Swordsmith Village Arc due to the addition of Mitsuri, Muichiro, and Genya, they were soon disappointed upon learning that fan-favorite characters - Zenitsu and Inosuke - were set to be majorly absent in the season. In addition, fans did not even like the antagonists for the season, Hantengu and Gyokko.

The only iconic moment fans absolutely loved from the third season was when Nezuko Kamado regained her ability to speak. All in all, the characters did not manage to entice fans enough to regularly watch the anime.

Nezuko Kamado as seen in Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)

Likewise, there have been rumors that the rest of the series, other than the Hashira Training Arc, is set to be released as movies. This means that there is a likely chance that the best arcs of the anime, which are the Infinity Castle Arc and the Sunrise Countdown Arc, will be released as movies.

Thus, even if Ufotable were to release the same anime episodes in the future, the episodes would likely not have as much impact. Therefore, fans are suspecting that there is a good chance that Demon Slayer season 2 was the best Ufotable had to offer as part of the television anime.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.