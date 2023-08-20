Who does Natsuki Hanae play in Bleach TYBW? Gremmy Thoumeaux's voice actor and where you have heard him? 

Famous Japanese voice actor Natsuki Hanae has received incredible feedback from the anime community for voicing Gremmy Thoumeaux, the Sternritter 'V' for Visionary, in the latest episode of Bleach TYBW, titled I Am The Edge.

Regarded as one of the highly reputed voice actors in the industry, Natsuki Hanae's voice acting skillfully captured and conveyed the emotions of Gremmy. From the shift in the tone of his voice according to the situation to capturing the raw emotion felt during the battle, the Seiyuu could do everything with sheer expertise.

As a result, the entire community has lauded his amazing performance as Gremmy's voice actor. However, it should be noted that the Seiyuu has voiced many other incredible characters throughout his career.

Natsuki Hanae, Gremmy Thoumeaux's voice actor in Bleach TYBW, has voiced Tanjiro, Kaneki, Masamune, and others

Bleach TYBW is not the first anime where Natsuki Hanae has performed exceedingly well. Many fans might know him for his outstanding performance as Tanjiro Kamado from the Demon Slayer anime, where he demonstrated his impressive vocal range. On the other hand, he has also shown equal expertise in portraying Ken Kaneki from the Tokyo Ghoul series.

The voice actor has shown his versatility by voicing different types of characters as well. For example, he is the voice behind Makabe Masamune from Masamune-Kun's Revenge R anime. Other than that, he has also voiced Takumi Aldini from Shokugeki No Souma.

The Seiyuu has also captivated the audience with his scintillating portrayal of the character Falco Grice in the Attack on Titan series. Moreover, Natsuki-san has also garnered appreciation for being the voice actor of Hajime Kokonoi from Tokyo Revengers.

He is equally known for being the voice actor of Kousei Arima from Your Lie in April anime. Additionally, the Seiyuu has also earned great feedback by voicing the lead character Vanitas from The Case Study of Vanitas. Fans may also remember him as the VA of Rill from Black Clover.

Recently, Natsuki Hanae voiced Cell War, one of the antagonists from the Magia Lupus Arc in Mashle. Additionally, he will also be the voice of a supporting character named Shen in the upcoming Fall anime, Undead Unluck.

Fans can also expect a brilliant performance from him as Ryuu Natsume in Paradox Live The Animation, which is slated to release in Fall, 2023.

Here are some of the most recognizable anime characters voiced by Gremmy Thoumeaux's voice actor, Natsuki Hanae:

Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul

Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer

Makabe Masamune from Masamune-Kun's Revenge

Kousei Arima from Your Lie In April

Lavi from D.Gray-man Hallow (2016)

Inaho Kaizuka from Aldnoah.Zero

Hiroshi Odokawa from Odd Taxi

Shinpei Ajiro from Summertime Render

Beam from Chainsaw Man

Kourai Hoshiumi from Haikyuu!! To The Top

Takumi Aldini from Shokugeki no Souma

Falco Grice from Attack on Titan

Hajime Kokonoi from Tokyo Revengers

Bocchan from Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid

Reita Toritsuka from Saiki Kusou

Rill from Black Clover

Natsuki Hanae as Gremmy Thoumeaux's voice actor in Bleach TYBW

In the latest episode of Bleach TYBW, titled I Am The Edge, Natsuki Hanae, the reputed Japanese voice actor, brought the character of Gremmy Thoumeaux to life with his impeccable performance. The Seiyuu demonstrated his vocal range amazingly to fascinate the audience.

As a voice actor, he could represent the plethora of emotions that Gremmy felt throughout his fight against Kenpachi Zaraki. He could deliver Grammy's naivety, insanity, despair, confidence, and smugness, with pinpoint accuracy through his voice acting.

Moreover, he could also bring out the emotional aspect of Gremmy, as the Sternritter disintegrated into oblivion. Overall, the anime community has praised Seiyuu for his unbelievable performance as Gremmy's voice actor.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses. Catch the highlights of the latest episode of Bleach TYBW here: Bleach TYBW episode 20.

