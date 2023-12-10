The Dangers in My Heart Season 2 confirms release date with main trailer

On Sunday, December 10, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of The Dangers in My Heart Season 2 unveiled the main trailer, confirming the show's release date, theme songs, and more. The anime is set to premiere on January 6, 2024.

The Dangers in My Heart anime is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Norio Sakurai. As of this writing, the manga has published nine volumes. Notably, the upcoming season will continue the events from Season 1 and explore Anna and Kyotaro's dynamic relationship.

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2 is set to premiere on January 6, 2024

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for The Dangers in My Heart Season 2 shared the final trailer, announcing January 6, 2024, as the release date. Additionally, the promotional video has unveiled the show's theme songs, broadcast details, and more.

The rom-com anime will debut on January 6, 2024, on TV Asahi's NUMAnimation timeslot at 25:30 (effectively January 7, 2024). Additionally, it will air on BS Asahi from January 13, 2024, and CS TV Asahi Channel 1 from January 21, 2024. Prime Video will also exclusively stream the episodes.

A still from the trailer (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The latest promotional video previews the anime's opening song, Boku Wa..., performed by the musical group Atarayo, and the ending theme, Koishiteru Jibun Sura Aiserunda, sung by the YouTuber Kohana Lam.

Notably, the trailer shows new characters who will appear in The Dangers in My Heart Season 2 and explores Anna Yamada and Kyotaro Ichikawa's newfound feelings for each other. As evident from the trailer, the upcoming season will follow the events of Season 1 and showcase a different side of the main characters.

A still from The Dangers in My Heart Season 2 (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Besides the release date and theme songs, the official staff has also announced the anime adaptation of Twi-Yaba, a spin-off manga by Norio Sakurai. It will feature a series of short events in one 21-minute episode.

Prime Video will exclusively stream the Twi-Yaba anime on December 10, 2023, at 10 pm JST. While it will also get an international release on HiDive, Peppermint Anime, Aniplus, and Aniplus Asia, a release date is yet to be announced.

Cast and staff for The Dangers in My Heart Season 2

Kyotaro, as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2 features returning cast and staff members from Season 1. Hiroaki Akagi is directing the anime at Shin-Ei Animation, while Jukki Hanada is composing the series. Masato Katsumata returns to design the characters, while Kensuke Ushio is composing the music.

Shun Horie reprises his role as Kyotaro Ichikawa, while Hina Youmiya plays the lead female, Anna Yamada. Nobuhiko Okamoto stars as Sho Adachi, while Yuka Iguchi lends her voice to Kanna Ando.

The names of other cast members are as follows:

Reina Ueda as Yurine Hanzawa

Aki Toyosaki as Honoka Hara

Yukari Tamura as Kana Ichikawa

Gen Sato as Kenta Kanzaki

Ayaka Asai as Chihiro Kobayashi

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Haruya Nanjo

Jun Fukushima as Chikara Oota

Megumi Han as Moeko Sekine

Atsumi Tanezaki as Serina Yoshida

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story as thus:

"Ichikawa Kyotaro, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller.

It continues:

"He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the trouble teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd hereslf."

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

