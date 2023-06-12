The Dangers in My Heart season 2 reportedly confirmed ahead of the finale

The Dangers in My Heart is one of the most popular anime shows to come out in 2023, the first season of which is almost at its end. However, before the season approaches its finale with episode 12, it has been confirmed by several reports on Twitter that season 2 of the series will be happening as well.

This slice-of-life romcom is based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Norio Sakurai. Published by Akita Shoten’s Manga Cross, it is an ongoing manga that consists of the eight tankobon volumes. The cute and wholeosme story follows Kyotaro Ichikawa, the class misfit, and his growing unusual friendship with the beautiful Anna Yamada.

Season 2 of The Dangers in My Heart has been confirmed to be in development by anime leakers on Twitter

Chibi Reviews, the official Twitter and YouTube account of well-known anime news content creator, has reported that the season 2 of The Dangers in My Heart, or Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu as it is known in Japan, is confirmed. According the report, this news was leaked by the Twitter account of @oecuf0 and has been confirmed to be true, with many other reliable leakers reporting that the next season is currently in development.

This news has set the fans into a frenzy because the first season of the show is still ongoing. However, it must be noted that no official confirmation has been made by the creators of the show. However, one can speculate that it wont be long before the second season arrives.

The anime adaptation of The Dangers in My Heart has recently aired its 11th episode on June 11, 2023, and the upcoming episode 12 is scheduled for release on June 18 at 1:30 am JST. The episode will first air on Japanese networks like TV Asahi, BS Asahi, following which the episode can be streamed internationally on HIDIVE and Amazon Prime Video.

Cast and staff of The Dangers in My Heart season 1

The Dangers in My Heart anime was first announced on August 22, after which it was later revealed that the show will be animated by Shin-Ei Animation. Season 1 has been directed by Hiroaki Akagi, with Jukki Hanada writing the scripts and Masato Katsumata in charge of the character designs. Kensuke Ushio, who is known for composing music for popular animes like Chainsaw Man, Devilman Crybaby, and A Silent Voice, is also working on The Dangers in My Heart.

The voice cast of the show boats some stellar names of the industry. Here are some of the main characters of the show, along with the respective voice actors who plays them:

Kyotaro Ichikawa: Shun Horie

Anna Yamada: Hina Yōmiya

Chihiro Kobayashi: Ayaka Asai

Moeko Sekine: Megumi Han

Serina Yoshida: Atsumi Tanezaki

Shō Adachi: Nobuhiko Okamoto

Kenta Kanzaki: Gen Satō

Chikara Ōta: Jun Fukushima

Honoka Hara: Aki Toyosaki

Kana Ichikawa: Yukari Tamura

Haruya Nanjō: Nobunaga Shimazaki

Yamada's mother: Yūko Minaguchi

Ichikawa's mother: Chinami Nishimura

The distribution of the English version of The Dangers in My Heart manga is licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment, which describes the series as follows:

"Kyotaro Ichikawa, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school’s social ladder, secretly believes he’s the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates’ peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro’s not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be…and it turns out Anna’s a bit odd herself!"

