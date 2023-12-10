Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 11 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 11 is scheduled to debut on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective, the daily lives of Toto and Ron take an unexpected turn when Toto's admirer, Chicory Monki, a crime reporter, joins them for a day.

The trio finds themselves embroiled in a real-life mystery when poisoning occurs at a local coffee shop. As Toto and Ron work together to unravel the complexities of the case, Chicory records their every move.

The story unfolds with deductive reasoning, social media analysis, and a surprising twist, ultimately showcasing Toto's dedication and Ron's vigilant nature. The narrative blends elements of mystery, suspense, and character dynamics, offering a captivating exploration of crime-solving intricacies.

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 11 to air on December 11, 2023

Episode 11 of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective is scheduled to debut on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Kindly note that the release time could vary based on the location and the streaming platform fans may choose for viewing.

The release schedule for the new episode is as follows:

Time Zone Airing Date Airing Day Airing Time Indian Standard Time (IST) December 11, 2023 Monday 7:00 PM Central European Time (CEST) December 11, 2023 Monday 3:30 PM Pacific Time (PST) December 11, 2023 Monday 6:30 AM Eastern European Time (EEST) December 11, 2023 Monday 4:30 PM Philippines Standard Time (PHT) December 11, 2023 Monday 9:30 PM Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 11, 2023 Monday 9:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST) December 11, 2023 Monday 10:30 PM Australian Capital Territory (ACST) December 11, 2023 Monday 11:00 PM Eastern Indonesian Time (EIST) December 11, 2023 Monday 10:30 PM Korean Standard Time (KST) December 11, 2023 Monday 10:30 PM

Where to watch Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 11

Audiences can easily stay updated with the latest episodes of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective by tuning into leading streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and AnimeLab.

These platforms provide a wide array of anime content, giving fans a legitimate and convenient means to fully engage with the series without any complications.

Recap of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 10

Isshiki Totomaru (Image via Studio Diomede­a)

Toto and Ron are engaged in routine activities when Toto's friend, Chicory Monki, a crime reporter, visits. Chicory admires Toto as a detective and requests to shadow him for a day. Toto reluctantly agrees, but their outing takes an unexpected turn when one of the customers at a coffee shop, Julie, is poisoned. Toto, assisted by Ron, begins investigating the case. Chicory eagerly records the unfolding events.

The key revelation comes when Toto discovers that the poison was deliberately targeted at Julie, who always sought attention. By scratching the coffee cup art with a nail, the killer ensured Julie would choose the poisoned drink.

Toto confronts the three potential suspects – Ron, the coffee shop employee, Hayami, who brought the drinks, and Tamada, the third girl. Through deductive reasoning and examining social media photos, Toto identifies Hayami as the killer.

A snapshot from the latest episode of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective (Image via Studio Diomede­a)

As the tension rises, Ron provides a timely intervention to prevent Hayami from harming herself, showcasing his vigilant nature. The case is resolved, and Chicory expresses newfound admiration for Toto, realizing that his greatness lies not just in solving cases but in his dedicated and meticulous approach to his work.

Ron, happy to share in Toto's success, creates celebratory coffee art, while Chicory, despite losing her recorder during the commotion, gains a deeper appreciation for Toto's genuine commitment to his craft. The story concludes with Ron offering more lattés and emphasizing the value of maintaining good relationships, even with reporters like Chicory.

What to expect from episode 11 of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective

Preview image from episode 11 (Image via Studio Diomede­a)

In the next episode, fans can anticipate a continuation of Toto's investigative prowess as he faces a new and challenging case. Viewers can expect heightened suspense, intricate deductions, and further character development as Toto navigates the complexities of crime-solving.

Ron's unconventional methods may come into play again, adding a touch of humor to the serious tone. As Toto grapples with the consequences of his newfound popularity, fans can look forward to a blend of mystery, camaraderie, and unexpected twists in this anime series.

