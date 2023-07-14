Deranged Detective anime adaptation reveals new key visual

On Friday, July 14, 2023, Kadokawa revealed the second teaser visual and additional cast for the upcoming television anime adaptation of the Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective manga. Originally written and illustrated by Akira Amano, the series was previously revealed to be receiving an adaptation in December 2022, with the “first season” later announced as set to premiere in October 2023.

The latest key visual sees protagonist Ron Kamonohashi in a library alongside supporting character Totomaru “Toto” Ishiki. The duo is flanked by translucent silhouettes of characters, who’ll likely be revealed in future key visuals for the upcoming Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective anime adaptation.

Previous key visuals saw the voice actors for this duo appear as live-action actors of their respective characters, as well as another anime-style visual featuring just the protagonist. It was also announced that the opening theme song for the Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective anime series will be Ikenai fool logic, which will be performed by Unison Square Garden.

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective anime announces additional cast members alongside latest key visual

In addition to the most recent key visual, as mentioned above, Kadokawa also announced new cast members and characters for the upcoming series. Yoko Hikasa will voice Amamiya, while Taku Yashiro will voice Spitz Feier. The two main cast members are Yohei Azakami as protagonist Ron Kamonohashi and Junya Enoki as Totomaru “Toto” Ishiki.

Shota Ihata is directing the series at diomedéa Studios, while Wataru Watari is overseeing the series scripts.With Masakazu Ishijawa adapting the manga’s character designs for animation, Yo Tsuji will be composing the series’ music at Kadokawa.

Amano’s Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective manga series first began serialization in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ publication on October 11, 2020. The series has remained in Shonen Jump+ and been regularly serialized in the publication since then. As of April 2023, the manga had also been collected into 11 compilation volumes. The series is also published for free on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platforn, which describes the series as follows:

"This unusual duo brings the hidden truth into the light! Ron Kamonohashi, a private investigator with serious issues, and Totomaru Ishiki, a pure-hearted but dim police detective, team up to solve the most baffling mysteries! A thrilling detective story for a new generation from Akira Amano, creator of "Reborn!" and "Ēldlive"!"

As mentioned in MANGA Plus’ description of the series, Amano is best known as the mangaka behind the hit manga series Reborn! and Ēldlive. Having worked on Psycho-Pass franchise’s projects earlier, Amano is also working as a character designer on the recently announced Suicide Squad Isekai anime series.

