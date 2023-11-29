Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 10 release date and time, what to expect, and more

In episode 9 of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective, the observatory dome becomes the stage for a high-stakes confrontation as Toto accuses Jumonji of being a dangerous serial killer. As the narrative unfolds, intricate details of a murder plot involving the death of Onodera emerge, exposing the complexities of the crime. Twists and turns abound as Toto unravels the layers of deception, leading to Jumonji's confession and a shocking cyanide-induced demise.

However, the story takes an unexpected turn when Jumonji, presumed dead, reveals a clever ruse involving almond-scented candy and a powerful criminal organization, the M. Family. Meanwhile, protagonist Ron faces a renewed determination to uncover the truth behind a past false accusation and a mysterious message, setting the stage for a riveting exploration of his lineage and the enigmatic forces at play.

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective Episode 10 to air on December 4, 2023

Expand Tweet

Episode 10 of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective is set to premiere on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Kindly note that the release time may vary depending on the location and the streaming platform fans may choose to watch.

The release schedule for the new episode is as follows:

Time Zone Airing Date Airing Day Airing Time Indian Standard Time (IST) December 4, 2023 Monday 7:00 PM Central European Time (CEST) December 4, 2023 Monday 3:30 PM Pacific Time (PST) December 4, 2023 Monday 6:30 AM Eastern European Time (EEST) December 4, 2023 Monday 4:30 PM Philippines Standard Time (PHT) December 4, 2023 Monday 9:30 PM Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 4, 2023 Monday 9:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST) December 4, 2023 Monday 10:30 PM Australian Capital Territory (ACST) December 4, 2023 Monday 11:00 PM Eastern Indonesian Time (EIST) December 4, 2023 Monday 10:30 PM Korean Standard Time (KST) December 4, 2023 Monday 10:30 PM

Where to watch Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective Episode 10

Expand Tweet

Viewers have the opportunity to stay up-to-date with the newest episodes of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective by accessing popular streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, and AnimeLab. These platforms boast a diverse selection of anime content, offering fans a legitimate and hassle-free means to immerse themselves in the series.

Recap of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective Episode 9

Ron vows to solve the case (Image via Studio Diomede­a)

In the observatory dome, Toto accuses Jumonji of being the serial killer, detailing a complex murder plot involving Onodera's death. Jumonji denies it, but Toto reveals his methods, leading to Jumonji's confession. Jumonji ingests cyanide, and despite Ron's attempt to save him, he succumbs. As the sun rises, Ron realizes the setup and vows to find those responsible.

Later, the police arrive, and Toto thanks Princess Ori for her cooperation. Ron reflects on the mysterious organization that orchestrated his past false accusation and the recent events. In a twist, Jumonji, presumed dead, reveals he faked his death with almond-scented candy. He praises the criminal organization, the M. Family, for aiding him.

The member of the M. Family (Image via Studio Diomede­a)

On the police boat, a disguised officer, part of the M. Family, questions Jumonji about Ron's reaction. Jumonji mentions Ron's lineage—a descendant of Sherlock Holmes and James Moriarty—and the officer hints at a message Ron received five years ago. The disguised officer then finishes Jumonji

Back at the observatory, Ron resumes hula-hooping, expressing contentment with having his personal mystery. Toto, skeptical, agrees to continue assisting him. Ron plans to gift brown sugar syrup to Amamiya. The complex web of mysteries and hidden motives unfolds, setting the stage for Ron's ongoing quest to unravel the truth behind his past and the enigmatic M. Family.

What to expect from Episode 10 of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective

A snapshot from the latest episode of the anime series (Image via Studio Diomede­a)

In the upcoming episode, viewers can anticipate Ron diving deeper into the intricate web of mysteries surrounding his past and the elusive M. Family. The revelation of Ron's lineage, tied to both Sherlock Holmes and James Moriarty, hints at a complex heritage that will likely play a significant role in unfolding events.

The mysterious message from five years ago adds an intriguing dimension, suggesting that Ron's journey will lead him to uncover not only his own history but also the motives of a powerful criminal organization. As Ron continues his relentless pursuit, viewers can expect a captivating blend of suspense, detective work, and revelations that will shape the trajectory of the narrative.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.