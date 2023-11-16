Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 8 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective is an anime series based on a manga of the same name written by Akira Amano. The plot follows the adventures of Ron Kamonohashi, an investigator, and Totomaru Ishiki, a kind-hearted detective with a slower pace. Together, they work as a team to solve cases. The show is known for its storytelling style, which combines light comedy with thrilling detective elements.

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 8 to air on November 20, 2023

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 8 is set to be released on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. However, it should be kept in mind that the actual release time may vary depending on the location and the streaming service fans may use.

The release schedule for the new episode is as follows:

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:00 pm on Monday, November 20, 2023

Central European Time (CEST): 3:30 pm on Monday, November 20, 2023

Pacific Time (PST): 06:30 am on Monday, November 20, 2023

Eastern European Time (EEST): 4:30 pm on Monday, November 20, 2023

Philippines Standard Time (PHT): 9:30 pm on Monday, November 20, 2023

Singapore Standard Time (SST): 9:30 pm on Monday, November 20, 2023

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 10:30 pm on Monday, November 20, 2023

Australian Capital Territory (ACST): 11:00 pm on Monday, November 20, 2023

Eastern Indonesian Time (EIST): 10:30 pm on Monday, November 20, 2023

Korean Standard Time (KST): 10:30 pm on Monday, November 20, 2023

Where to watch the Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 8

Fans can watch episodes of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective on different streaming services like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and AnimeLab.

These platforms offer a variety of anime content. They provide a legal and convenient way for fans to enjoy the series.

Recap of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 7

Toto and Ron receive an invitation to a gathering on Nandan Island, where they will witness a mesmerizing meteor shower. Though initially hesitant, they decide to attend the event. The guest list includes an idol, the head of the astronomy department, and a private tutor named John Grizzly. Little do they know that this gathering is connected to a murder case from ten years ago at the observatory.

As the party unfolds, tragedy strikes when Onodera, the observatory chef, is found dead. Suspicion falls on Ron when he is discovered nearby.

Drawing from experiences, Grizzly believes that Ron may be responsible based on circumstantial evidence. However, Ron tries to prove his innocence by highlighting his lack of skill with firearms while being confined in a storage room with handcuffs.

Ron Kamonohashi accused of alleged murder of Onodera (Image via Studio Diomede­a)

Toto begins to suspect that someone has framed Ron and decides to embark on her investigation. Meanwhile, Ron reflects on his arrest and credits Toto's presence for helping him remain calm throughout this ordeal.

The mystery deepens as the true culprit remains unknown. Determined to uncover the truth and clear Ron's name, Toto takes charge of an investigation filled with suspenseful twists and turns.

What to expect from episode 8 of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective

In the upcoming episode, viewers can look forward to an exciting continuation of the murder mystery on Nandan Island during the meteor shower gathering. As Toto delves deeper into the investigation to clear Ron's name, a lot of hidden secrets are revealed. Doubts about who the real culprit might be start to emerge.

