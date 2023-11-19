Ron Kamonohashi stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

Jump Festa 2024, an annual event celebrating popular manga and anime titles, is set to take place on December 16–17, 2023, at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Tokyo, Japan. The event will feature a diverse lineup of stage panels.

One of the highly anticipated stages at Jump Festa 2024 is the Ron Kamonohashi panel, which promises exciting announcements and insights into this captivating series. This panel would offer fans the opportunity to engage with their favorite series and gain insights into upcoming developments.

Ron Kamonohashi and Totomaru Isshiki's VAs to make their appearance during Jump Festa 2024

The Ron Kamonohashi panel at Jump Festa 2024 is expected to be a treat for fans of the series. With the popularity of the manga continuously rising, attendees can anticipate exciting announcements and exclusive insights into the world of Ron Kamonohashi. Fans can look forward to learning more about the upcoming story arcs, character developments, and the creative process behind the manga.

Additionally, fans can anticipate engaging in discussions with the starring voice actors, Yohei Azakami (Ron Kamonohashi) and Junya Enoki (Totomaru Isshiki), providing a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the series and their experiences voicing the characters.

Ron Kamonohashi (Image via Studio Diomede­a)

Furthermore, the Ron Kamonohashi panel may include discussions on the themes and inspirations behind the manga, allowing fans to gain a deeper appreciation for the narrative and its underlying messages. It's an exciting chance for enthusiasts to engage with the creators and gain insights into the development of this captivating series.

Stage details and timings for Ron Kamonohashi panel at Jump Festa 2024

Totomaru Isshiki (Image via Studio Diomede­a)

The Ron Kamonohashi panel is scheduled to take place on December 17, 2023, during the Jump Festa 2024 event. It is essential for fans to be aware of the panel's timing to ensure they don't miss it. The panel will be part of the JUMP Fest Blue Stage, which will feature simultaneous interpretation along with English subtitles.

According to the schedule, the Ron Kamonohashi panel is listed as the sixth program on December 17, starting at 3:40 pm and lasting until 4:20 pm.

The schedule for the Ron Kamonohashi panel of JUMP Festa Blue Stage for various time zones is:

Time Zone Event Date Event Day Event Time Indian Standard Time (IST) December 17, 2023 Sunday 3:40 pm Central Time (CT) December 17, 2023 Sunday 12:40 am Pacific Time (PT) December 16, 2023 Saturday 10:40 pm Eastern Time (ET) December 17, 2023 Sunday 1:40 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) December 17, 2023 Sunday 6:40 am Central European Time (CET) December 17, 2023 Sunday 7:40 am

Fans should mark their calendars and make sure to tune in during this time to catch all the latest updates and announcements related to the Ron Kamonohashi series.

Where to stream Jump Festa 2024?

A snapshot from episode 1 of the series (Image via Studio Diomede­a)

For fans unable to attend the event in person, there are streaming options available to catch the Ron Kamonohashi panel. Jump Festa frequently offers streaming options, enabling fans worldwide to enjoy the event from the convenience of their own homes.

To watch the live stream of the Ron Kamonohashi panel, fans can visit the official event website. The website is expected to provide instructions on how to access the streaming platform and fully enjoy the panel in real-time. It is recommended to visit the website closer to the event date for any updates or specific streaming links provided by the organizers.

A screenshot from the latest episode of the anime series (Image via Studio Diomede­a)

Additionally, fans can stay updated by following the official social media accounts of Jump Festa or the Ron Kamonohashi series. These platforms often share information regarding live streams, highlights, and any additional content related to the event.

Final thoughts

The Ron Kamonohashi stage at Jump Festa 2024 is undoubtedly an exciting event for fans of the series. With expectations of thrilling announcements and exclusive insights into the world of Ron Kamonohashi, fans will have a chance to delve deeper into the captivating story and its characters.

By following the provided schedule and accessing the official streaming platform, fans can enjoy the panel from anywhere in the world. So mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready for an unforgettable experience as the Ron Kamonohashi panel takes center stage at Jump Festa 2024.

