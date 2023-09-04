Jump Festa 2024 poster raises speculations for Boruto and Bleach stages

Excitement surrounds the recent release of the Jump Festa 2024 poster, sparking speculation concerning upcoming Boruto and Bleach stages. Jump Festa is an annual event held in Japan where manga and anime enthusiasts gather to celebrate their favorite series. This popular event features exhilarating Super Stages, providing fans with the thrilling opportunity to see their favorite characters brought to life on stage.

The latest development in the anime and manga world is that Bleach has been granted Super Stage Blue for an upcoming event. Surprisingly, Boruto hasn't received any stages yet. In this article, we will delve deep into the speculations surrounding the possibility of Boruto and Bleach securing a stage at the upcoming Jump Festa.

Jump Festa 2024 poster hints at Boruto and Bleach stages

Details regarding this year's Jump Festa have recently been announced. The event is scheduled to take place on December 16 and 17, 2023. Fans from all over the world are eagerly anticipating this exciting event.

It is expected to showcase an incredible line-up of their favorite series and potentially bring some major announcements. Bleach has been confirmed to have a special Blue Supe­r Stage panel at Jump Festa 2024. However, there hasn't been any official announcement regarding Boruto's stage.

Fans are buzzing with speculation that Boruto will showcase a Super Stage at Jump Festa this year. While official sources have not yet disclosed the release date for Boruto season 2, this information is expected to be revealed soon.

Consequently, it is highly likely that the forthcoming edition of Jump Festa will unveil exciting announcements pertaining to the Boruto anime and manga series. Furthermore, the presence of Boruto in the Jump Festa poster serves as a promising confirmation that additional anime content will be showcased at the event.

In addition, the Boruto manga made its return on August 20, 2023, unveiling the much-anticipated Boruto time skip that had been eagerly awaited by fans. This exciting development implies that there will be fresh content to enthuse attende­es at Jump Festa 2024 and greatly increases the probability of a Super Stage dedicated to Boruto during this event.

All you need to know about Jump Festa 2024

Fans eagerly await Jump Festa 2024 with high hopes. They anticipate exciting new titles like My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 and Oshi no Ko receiving their own dedicated stage alongside the existing popular ones. The event boasts three main stage events: the Jump Super Stage (blue and red) and Jump Studio.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore various booths and purchase exclusive merchandise from their favorite series while eagerly anticipating major announcements. Though the schedule has yet to be revealed, fans can expect frequent updates on the official site in the near future.

Bleach has confirmed a special Blue Super Stage panel at this year's Jump Festa. However, there hasn't been an official announcement regarding Boruto's stage. Speculations among fans suggest that Boruto may have its own Super Stage at Jump Festa 2024.

The news about Boruto season 2 being in the works further indicates that there will be more content to showcase at the event. Additionally, the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga in August 2023 generated significant buzz among fans. Considering all these factors, it is highly likely that Boruto will secure a Super Stage presentation at Jump Festa 2024.

