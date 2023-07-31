Will there be a season 2 of Boruto anime? Explained

The Boruto anime has been on hiatus for a long time now and fans are eagerly waiting for the second part of the show. The long break from April 2023 has made fans wonder if the anime will get another season. This comes after the anime closed the curtain on Boruto Part 1 after episode 293.

Boruto season 2 was confirmed to be in the works as soon as Part 1 came to an end, leaving fans over the moon. There are rumors in the community that Boruto will return with a new season in October 2023. However, there is no confirmation from official sources about the same.

Announcement about Boruto anime Part 2 (Image via Naruto Official Website)

Boruto anime season 2 to release either in October 2023 or in 2024

After officials declared the completion of Boruto Part 1, they also announced four special episodes of Naruto. Additionally, it was announced that Boruto Part 2 was already under production.

However, there is no official information regarding when the Boruto anime will be back with Part 2. According to Twitter user @Haise_222, the anime will return in October 2023 with three original story arcs, which will include filler episodes before diving into the manga arcs again.

Haise @Haise_101



- According to my sources: Boruto returns in October!



- After the end of the Code arc, there will be 3 original arcs, with an arc of the third Tomoe from Sarada, Arc of Funatos part 2, and a second arc of Time Slip with Boruto returning to the Shippuden phase.

+ pic.twitter.com/np4wk1IJ48 #BORUTO Leaks- According to my sources: Boruto returns in October!- After the end of the Code arc, there will be 3 original arcs, with an arc of the third Tomoe from Sarada, Arc of Funatos part 2, and a second arc of Time Slip with Boruto returning to the Shippuden phase.

As there is no confirmation about season 2 releasing in October 2023, it is possible that Boruto will return with a new installment next year. A Twitter user, @WeeklyLeaks_ mentioned that if official sources do not reveal more information about the release date of season 2 by October 2023, then there is a high chance that the Boruto anime Part 2 will air next year. The individual mentioned that if the new season is scheduled to air in 2024, the release date might be announced in the upcoming Jump Festa.

Boruto might return on TV next year according to @WeeklyLeaks_ (Image via Twitter)

The anime became the talk of the town after adapting the Code arc from the Boruto manga. The Code arc was adapted from episode 287, but it didn't last long as Boruto Part 1 ended after episode 293.

Back then, fans had mixed reactions about the Boruto series going on hiatus. Some thought Part 1 ended just as it was getting better. Others believed that Studio Pierrot made a good decision to take a break so that they could resolve issues related to animation and come back stronger than ever.

Final thoughts

Kami @KaisenKaze



20 MORE DAYS UNTIL BORUTO MANGA OFFICIALLY COMES BACK pic.twitter.com/g0FwmCmk8T twitter.com/Abdul_S17/stat… WE'RE FINALLY HERE20 MORE DAYS UNTIL BORUTO MANGA OFFICIALLY COMES BACK

Boruto's anime and manga are both currently on a break. However, the Boruto manga is set to return on August 20, 2023, and it will finally show the Boruto time skip, which has been highly anticipated by fans. Moreover, the announcement about Boruto Part 2 being in the works assures fans that the series will get another season.

Additionally, there are a lot of stories from the manga that are yet to be adapted into the anime. Fans are excited about the upcoming season of the anime and await official information about its release date.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.